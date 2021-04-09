Oak Hall Eagles Shutout Hawthorne Hornets with a No-Hitter

The Oak Hall Eagles took home the victory against the Hawthorne Hornets with the final score, 10-0.

Wednesday was senior night for players No. 22 Levant Eldem, No. 18 Matt Leber and No. 11 Andrew Pickens. All players had a standout performance this game.

Came in Blazing

The Eagles wasted no time, getting on the board in the 1st inning by No. 12 Jackson Beach scoring on a single by Pickens.

The Eagles start off the game strong scoring three runs in the 2nd inning. Putting them in the lead, 4-0. @ESPNGainesville @OakHallSchool pic.twitter.com/PdnPTsBAVa — Alexis Carson (@Alexis_Carson99) April 7, 2021

In the 2nd inning, No. 5 Emory Ezzell scores on a pop fly to right fielder Chauncey McFadden.

No. 18 Matt Leber and No. 10 Curtis Degner score due to a hard-hit ground ball error by shortstop Jacob Upshaw.

In the bottom of the 3rd inning, the Hornets continue to struggle to get on the board. The Eagles score six runs, lead 10-0.@ESPNGainesville @OakHallSchool pic.twitter.com/LOVprx4loA — Alexis Carson (@Alexis_Carson99) April 8, 2021

3rd Inning Summary

No. 7 Ethan Szlachetka scores on a No. 6 Troy Freeman double.

Matt Leber doubles on a fly ball and Ezzell scores.

Degner scores on a pop fly error.

Beach singles, No. 3 Neil Ruth scores after advancing to 3rd on errors.

Beach advances by stealing 2nd and 3rd base, then Pickens hits a ground ball and Beach scores.

Pickens scores on a passed ball.

Eldem was the winning pitcher with 15 strikeouts and allowed zero hits over five innings.

I spoke with Eldem about his thoughts on the rest of the season,

“All of us had this mindset that this week we were going to win all three of our games. None of us have any doubt that we’re going to lose any games from here on out. We all want to win for the rest of the season and see as far as we can go in the championship.”

The next home game will be against the Wildwood Wildcats this Monday, April 12th at 4:15 p.m.