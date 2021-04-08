Lightning vs Blue Jackets Preview

The Tampa Bay Lightning face the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight.

Records

Lightning: 26-11-2

Tampa Bay is on a two-game lose-streak after a defeat to the Blue Jackets Tuesday and the Red Wings Sunday.

Blue Jackets: 15-18-8

Columbus is 3-2 against the Stanley Cup Champions this season.

Stats

Leading in goals for the Lightning is Brayden Point and captain Steven Stamkos. Both centers have 16 goals and 17 assists. Alternate captain Victor Hedman carries the team in assists with 29 from the defender.

For Columbus, Oliver Bjorkstrand has the most goals with 14 as well as being tied for most assists with 17. This is more than the team captain and alternative captains. Captain Nick Foligno has half as many with seven. Alternative captain Cam Atkinson follows closely behind Bjorkstrand with 13, AC Boone Jenner has eight and AC Seth Jones trails behind with four.

Center Jack Roslovic and defender Jones are also tied with Bjorkstrand for assists.

Pat Maroon

Left wing for the Lightning Pat Maroon may not lead the team in the big categories, but he has the most penalty minutes, making him a different kind of threat on the ice.

All 6’3, 238 lbs. of Maroon has spent 46 minutes in the penalty box, 14 more minutes than the next man. As of the last five game, though, Maroon has not made an appearance in the sin bin.

Lightning Look Ahead

Maroon said that in the future, he expects the Lightning to get back to winning games.

He said that the team needs to get a streak going and get back to having fun while they play.

The Lightning suffered its first loss of the season to the Blue Jackets in January. Since then, they have held their own, but is down to No. 3 in the Central Division. Maroon, however, said that despite losing five of the last seven games, the team is in a good position still.

Tonight’s Game

Puck drop is tonight at 7 in Ohio.