Magic Defeated By Bucks

The Orlando Magic lost to the Milwaukee Bucks at home Sunday night 124-87.

Quick Recap

Milwaukee jumped to an early lead when Donte DiVincenzo scored the first two points of the game. Shortly after Milwaukee scored another two, Gary Harris from the Orlando stepped in with a long two. After the first two minutes of the game, the Magic and the Bucks were tied up 4-4. By the end of the first, Milwaukee was up by more than 10 points.

Moving into the second quarter, Khris Middleton from Milwaukee scored the first points of the quarter with a fadeaway jump shot. The Magic bounced back when Terrence Ross made a pass to Mo Bamba giving him a solid three-pointer. The Bucks were in a 17-point lead after the second. By the end of the 3rd, the Magic was down by 18 points (85-67).

The Bucks held the lead the entire game from start to finish with the Magic far behind.

Mo Bamba High

Mo Bamba has scored in double digits eight of the last nine games and has set a new career-high twice, first with nineteen points, and now with 21 points.

Stats

During this game, the Bucks hit 19 three-pointers made, compared to only eight for the Magic.

The Bucks ended the night at 47.5 percent (19-for-40) and were shooting between 45-50 percent for the majority of the game. The Magic ended the night at 22.2 percent (8-for-36).

Injuries

Giannis’ Antetokounmpo missed his fifth straight game with a sore left knee.

After a workout on Sunday with his teammates, Budenholzer said he showed no signs of trouble with the knee and added, “I think he’s in a good place and is making progress.”

Chuma Okeke missed the game with a sore right hip after being injured on Friday and unable to practice on Sunday.

Up Next

Magic: Host San Antonio on Monday night.

Bucks: At Minnesota on Wednesday night.