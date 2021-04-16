Contrary to popular belief, the golf season still continues after The Masters.

A week after Hideki Matsuyama put on the green jacket in Augusta, the PGA Tour heads to Hilton Head, South Carolina, for the RBC Heritage Open. With round two currently in progress, let’s take a look at what happened Thursday in round one.

RBC Heritage Open top stories

Cameron Smith starts out hot

The 27-year-old Australian shot a blazing 62 in the opening round of the Heritage. He notched a clean scorecard Thursday, knocking down nine birdies and no bogeys. Smith held the lead entering Friday. He completed the second round of play with a 71, falling out of the lead and into third place.

Gator great in top-10

Former Florida legend Billy Horschel wrapped up the first round with a great score of 66. Horschel came out firing one to the front half of the course, shooting a 4-under-par 32 which included two birdies and an eagle. He sat inside the top-5 coming into round two of the Heritage Friday. The Gator alumnus made some noise last week at The Masters. He had multiple occasions where he was forced to take his shoes off (yes, really) to hit a ball.

Billy Horschel escapes from the water at No. 13 and goes on to save par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/wn1mOiRzIa — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2021

Zalatoris has solid showing

Will Zalatoris was the story of Masters week. The 24-year-old Wake Forest alumnus took home second place at Augusta, making a crisp $1.2 million in the process. His success reached internet fame, as everyone from professional athletes to Happy Gilmore himself encouraged the young golfer.

Have fun today young man. Mr. Gilmore is watching you and very proud. pic.twitter.com/iwOEuMdR8W — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) April 11, 2021

After a week like that, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Zalatoris calmed down a bit at the Heritage. Playing with the world’s No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson and Horschel, Zalatoris had a decent showing in the first round at Hilton Head. He shot a 3-under-par 68 and is currently within the top 25 of the tournament.

Fleetwood struggles

Tommy Fleetwood made the highlight of the tournament last week at The Masters, knocking in a hole-in-one at the par-3 16th hole in the first round on Thursday.

Straight into the hole! Tommy Fleetwood aces No. 16. #themasters pic.twitter.com/xUMfqyyuno — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2021

There were no hole-in-ones for Fleetwood in Hilton Head, however. The England native shot 5-over-par Thursday. He began the round hot, knocking down three birdies in the first 10 holes. The wheels came off on the back half of the course though. Fleetwood hit five bogeys and a triple bogey in the last eight holes to finish the back-9 with a 42. He entered Friday outside the top 100.

Cink sinks seven birdies

Forty-seven-year-old Stewart Cink was the story of day one in Hilton Head. Cink sunk seven birdies and an eagle in the opening 18 holes, finishing with an opening score of 63. He sat one shot behind Smith for the lead as the second round got underway, but he has since overtaken Smith for the lead.