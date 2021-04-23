Weekend SEC Softball Preview

It’s a busy weekend around the SEC with top teams in action and a couple of top 25 matchups. Here’s everything you need to know for this weekend.

No. 15 LSU at No. 14 Kentucky

The Tigers will travel to Lexington to wrap up a stretch of three-straight road series’ as they take on the Wildcats. LSU comes into this game at 26-14 (8-7 SEC) while Kentucky sits at 31-10 (6-9 SEC).

LSU is coming off a non-conference series win over NC State taking two out of three against the Wolfpack. After dropping the first game of the series, Tiger pitchers Ali Kilponen and Shelby Wickersham were dominant in Saturday’s doubleheader. They held NC State to just three runs on the day.

For Kentucky, they come into this series with some momentum. They’re coming off a walk-off win in extra innings against in-state rival Louisville. The Wildcats will continue to ride their sluggers who have been the catalyst to their season thus far. Look for Mallory Peyton, Renee Abernathy, Erin Coffel and Kayla Kowalik in this series as they all have an OPS above 1.000.

Always fun to win the Battle of the BLUEgrass 😉🥎🔵😸#WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/GLZzPU8w4Q — Kentucky Softball (@UKsoftball) April 22, 2021

No. 22 Georgia at No. 17 Tennessee

Tennessee comes into this SEC matchup at 33-7 (6-6 SEC) against a Georgia team that is 28-12 (6-9 SEC).

The Volunteers have won six out of their last seven including a series win on the road against South Carolina. During this stretch, Kiki Miloy was named SEC Player of the Week for the second time this season while Ashley Rogers won her third pitcher of the week honors.

Georgia is coming into the weekend with a little momentum themselves. On Tuesday, they split a double-header with No. 1 Oklahoma winning the first game 7-6 in extra innings but dropping the second one 12-3. Even so, it’s no easy feat taking down the Sooners who suffered their first loss of the season. The Bulldogs were led by Jaiden Fields who played her best game of the season. She was 3-for-5 with 3 RBI’s including the game-winner.

Other Matchups

Other matchups this weekend include Ole Miss taking on Auburn and Mississippi State hosting Texas A&M.

The Rebels are 29-15 (10-8 SEC) playing host to an Auburn team that is 25-14 (5-10 SEC). Ole Miss is coming off a midweek win against UT Martin and won last weekend’s series against Texas A&M. Auburn won their weekend series last week against then No.12 Kentucky but lost a midweek game to Chattanooga. Game time is set for 5 o’clock today/

The Bulldogs are 24-19 (0-12 SEC) will be looking for their first conference win of the season. They’ll get three more opportunities against a Texas A&M team, 29-13 (6-9 SEC), that was swept last weekend by Ole Miss but did beat Houston this week. Game time is set for 6 o’clock.

Teams have just three more weekend series’ before the SEC Tournament begins May 11.