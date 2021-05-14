Finebaum Talks Tebow Controversy And More

Paul Finebaum, an American sports author and former columnist, spoke with Steve Russell about what’s trending in college football.

Tim Tebow in NFL

Speculations about Tim Tebow joining the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end have made quite an impression on the NFL community despite nothing official. Tebow‘s last appeared in a regular-season NFL game on Dec. 30, 2012, a game in which he played one offensive snap for the New York Jets.

Finebaum has worked firsthand with Tebow for seven years and states, “If you know anything about Tebow, this is to be expected…and what’s wrong with him doing this?”

While comments made about Tebow’s potential signing are mixed among football fans, Finebaum says that Tim deserves another shot at pro football as he can contribute to Urban’s team.

Alabama’s Dominance

Alabama has been almost unstoppable in college football this past decade while under head coach Nick Saban, leaving some to believe that it’s not good for the league. In 2019, Saban lost twice, but it is getting more difficult to beat him than it was two years ago. Saban has a better offensive staff now with the edition of Doug Marrone from Jacksonville and Bill O’Brien from Houston. However, Finebaum says having a team constantly dominating at a level equal to Alabama’s should expect a reaction out of fans. Finebaum goes on to say that the dominance from Alabama will most likely not change anytime soon.

Tennessee Passes NIL Bill

On Wednesday, Tennessee has joined several other states by signing its NIL bill into law. Finebaum talks about the effects the NIL bill will have on sports.

“Ultimately when they figure it out…the rich will get richer,” Finebaum said. “The University of Florida will do better…if you are at UCF or South Florida…you may be in a holding pattern.”

Finebaum says that it will be who can outthink the other person and what local communities will get into this.

Mark Emmert Contract Extension

Mark Emmert, NCAA president, had his contract extension announced recently as extended through the year 2025.

“In five years from now the NCAA as we know it will be non-existent and may be even sooner at the speed that we are changing,” said Finebaum.

However, Finebaum said that we probably wouldn’t know any of those answers exactly until July 1.