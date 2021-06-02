Nets finish round one of NBA Playoffs over Celtics; Nuggets and Suns lead 3-2

Round one of the NBA playoffs sees the Nets moving on while other teams get within a win of joining them in the second round.

Nets take Round One over Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets took round one of the playoffs over the Boston Celtics with a 4-1 lead. Last night, the Nets finished round one by defeating the Celtics in a final score of 123-109.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 32 points, nine rebounds and five assists. As for the Nets, James Harden led with 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Kyrie Irving had 25 points, three rebounds and three assists, while Kevin Durant put up 24 points and had four rebounds and three assists for the nets.

Harden, Kyrie, and KD fuel the @BrooklynNets' Game 5 win… they advance to face Milwaukee in the East Semis! #NBAPlayoffs @JHarden13: 34 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST@KyrieIrving: 25 PTS, 3 3PM@KDTrey5: 24 PTS, 4 3PM

Game 1: Saturday at 7:30pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/J63jkPqsMf — NBA (@NBA) June 2, 2021

Nuggets lead 3-2 over Blazers

The Denver Nuggets took game five of round one of the playoffs over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Nuggets pulled through to defeat the Blazers in overtime with a final score of 147-140. Damian Lillard dominated for the Blazers with 55 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Nikola Jokić led the Nuggets with 38 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. The Blazers will attempt to tie up with the Nuggets tomorrow night in game six at 8 p.m.

In a post-game interview, Lillard said that he is putting the game behind him and focusing on the next game.

“It’s do or die now,” said Lillard, “We’ve got to win both of our next few games if we want our season to continue.”

Clutch triple after clutch triple in Dame Time… Damian Lillard pours in an #NBAPlayoffs record 12 threes en route to the first 55-point, 10-assist game in postseason history. 17/24 FGM | 12/17 3PM Game 6: Thursday at 8pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/3jEroiaJUP — NBA (@NBA) June 2, 2021

Suns lead Lakers 3-2 in Round One

The Phoenix Suns took game five over the Los Angeles Lakers to increase their series lead to 3-2.

The Phoenix Suns blew out the Lakers with a score of 115-85. Lebron James carried the Lakers with 24 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Devin Booker put up 30 points for the Suns and added seven rebounds and five assists.

30 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST for @DevinBook, helping the @Suns go up 3-2! #NBAPlayoffs Game 6: Thursday at 10:30pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/2dZpe1WFGP — NBA (@NBA) June 2, 2021

James and the Lakers are one loss away from the conclusion of the season and James’ legacy-making opportunity to chase Michael Jordan’s six championships. James waited until his third NBA title to announce that it had always been a goal of his to chase this accomplishment. Unfortunately for James, his season could be over soon, which would diminish his chances of accomplishing this feat.

The Lakers star forward, Anthony Davis, was unable to play in game five due to a strained groin. James will have to figure out a way to carry on without Davis.

Continuing on round one of the playoffs, the Washington Wizards will attempt to stay in the playoffs as they face the Philadelphia 76ers tonight for the game five. The 76ers currently have a 3-1 lead in the series.

The Atlanta Hawks will play game five tonight against the New York Knicks, who they are leading 3-1. Following this game, the Memphis Grizzlies take on Utah Jazz, the team that they currently have a 3-1 deficit to.

The Dallas Mavericks are tied up with the Los Angeles Clippers in a series score of 2-2. They will play game three tonight at 10 p.m.