Gators’ Stock in MLB Draft

The 20-round 2021 MLB Draft takes place from Sunday, July 11 to Tuesday, July 13. Atlanta, the home of the Braves, will host.

Florida (38-22) disastrously ended their season via dismantling against South Florida and South Alabama in the NCAA Regionals. With the early finish and the draft moved from June to July, Gator players now wait longer than normal to discover their future team.

MLB expert Johnathan Mayo sat down to discuss the prospects of Gators Jud Fabian, Tommy Mace, Jack Leftwich, and recruits in the upcoming MLB Draft.

Jud Fabian slipped but got back up

To begin the 2021 collegiate season, Jud Fabian came in a consensus 1st, 2nd, or 3rd pick. After striking out 80 times in 2021, the centerfielder’s stock has gone down some. His draft stock majorly slipped at the beginning of the season, although he was picked it back up before letting it drop a little bit during the Arkansas series. Fabian garnered one hit against nine strikeouts versus Arkansas. Overall, he posted a low batting average of .249 while boasting a team-leading 20 home runs. For better or for worse, this playstyle meshes with modern MLB.

It will be a toss-up as to how teams view Fabian in the draft.

Pitchers’ Circle

Jack Leftwich shifted into a closer role at the end of the season for Florida. Scouts will not receive the many chances Mayo discusses to see Leftwich in the postseason. However, an exciting prospect, Leftwich allowed no runs in 2 2/3 innings pitched against South Alabama. The 6-foot-4 junior sealed his ERA of 3.36.

Comparatively, fourth-year junior Tommy Mace pitched long stretches of games to piece together a 4.38 ERA. Could Leftwich’s transformation affect his draft stock to reach fellow highly touted RHP Tommy Mace?

Future Gators…no More?

One of the reasons Kevin O’Sullivan is so successful in college baseball is that he recruits so well. An illustration of this, the Gators have several recruits with the potential to be first to second-round picks.

To close out, Mayo discussed the prospects of 6-foot-7 pitcher Andrew Painter, pitcher Chase Petty who throws 100mph, and outfielder Jay Allen.

These Gators and Gators’ recruits will find out where they end up in exactly one month.

Before, they can show their strengths one last time in the inaugural MLB Combine going down from June 20 to June 28.