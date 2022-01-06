Jaguars’ End To A Rough Season

The 2-14 Jacksonville Jaguars head towards their final game of the season as they host the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday. During the difficult season, the Jaguars were able to defeat the Miami Dolphins and pull off a miraculous win against the playoff-bound Buffalo Bills. Let’s take a look at the Jaguars’ disappointing season and the franchise’s hopes for the future.

Head Coaching Troubles

The 2021 season started as the Jaguars hired former Florida Gators head coach Urban Meyer in hopes of translating his college dominance to the NFL. However, Meyer’s time in Jacksonville was anything but successful as his short tenure in the NFL did not go as planned.

Meyer was fired shortly after midnight on Dec. 18 following a 2-11 start to his lone NFL season, amidst the controversy and negative headlines on and off the field. The Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell took the open position as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

While the Jacksonville Jaguars have had a lackluster season on offense, Bevell speaks on the positives of the defense.

“[Defensive Coordinator] Joe [Cullen]’s done a really nice job for us.”

Trevor Lawrence’s Rookie Season

With all the adversity Jaguars’ rookie quarterback and the team have faced this season, Trevor Lawrence talks about his preparation for the future with the franchise.

“Obviously, you don’t want to go through what we’ve gone through again this year. I have confidence we won’t but that gives you a little bit of just whatever’s around the corner, it doesn’t matter. I’m excited just to experience that with obviously whoever is a part of those teams in the future and just this city and these fans. I know this place deserves it, so I’m excited for that. I know it’s going to come.”

Jaguars’ quarterback will be heading into his final game of his rookie season throwing 3,418 YDS on 58.9 CMP%, completing 10 touchdowns with 17 interceptions. Here is what Lawrence has to say on taking consolation in the fact that successful quarterbacks haven’t had great years.

“Like I’ve said before, everybody’s journey is different. Every team’s different. That’s why you see some things, you can’t really compare people’s situations. No situation is the same…Regardless of all that, I really do have a strong belief that we’re going to do some great things here and I’m going to be a part of that.”

Hosting The Indianapolis Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars will suit up against their divisional opponent the Indianapolis Colts in hopes of ending their chances of making the postseason. If the Jaguars don’t score more than 16 points this game, the team will have the lowest scoring offense in franchise history. Interim head coach Bevell spoke on getting the team motivated for the last game of the season.

“I talk to [the team] about there’s still five days left in this season. It’s our job to go out there and put five great days together. We’re playing a divisional opponent [the Indianapolis Colts] that has a shot to make the playoffs and we want to do everything we can to keep the divisional opponent from doing that. They’re also playing for the name on their back. Like I’ve told you guys many times, everything that we do is being evaluated, so I think there’s plenty to play for.”

While this is a huge game for the Jaguars, fans might show their frustration with the franchise on Sunday.

“I mean I don’t know what they’re talking about very much, but I do understand the frustration that they have,” Bevell said. “There’s a level of frustration here within the building. The players are frustrated, we’re frustrated with what’s going on, and we want it to be better as well.”

Jacksonville will be hosting the Colts this Sunday as the game will kickoff at 1:00 pm.