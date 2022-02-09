Bobcats Out-claw Tigers in District Playoffs

The claws were out on Tuesday night, as the Buchholz Bobcats faced off with the Columbia Fighting Tigers in a District Tournament playoff game. Buchholz took home the victory 68-64.

In an exhilarating performance, both teams kept fans on the edge of their seats. Top-scorers for the Bobcats included: Daryus Boyd with 20 points, Tyler Gainey with 13, and Hayden Findley with 10.

Fire of the First

As soon as the ball tipped off, the energy of both teams consumed Columbia’s gymnasium. At the top of the first, the Fighting Tigers presented an aggressive offense but the Bobcats bit back.

With 1:26 left on the clock, Buchholz Palmer Walton tied the game 12-12. Following, Nay’Ron Jenkins tipped it in for two.

Then, Tyler Gainey completed a free throw for Buchholz. Bobcats led 15-12 at the end of the first.

Bobcats Maintain the Lead

Throughout the second, the Bobcats refused to give up the lead. Buchholz senior Daryus Boyd opened with a three-pointer. Columbia’s Isaac Broxey countered with another three and free throw, tightening the game 18-16, Buchholz. Then, Walton secured back-to-back layups for Buchholz as they led 22-18.

The Bobcats continued to play off the energy of their teammates. Gainey swished consecutive layups. With a three-point field goal from Gainey and a layup by Anthony Wilkie, the Bobcats finished the half 33-29.

#20 Anthony Wilkie puts up two for the Bobcats with an assist from #10 Colsen Orth. Bobcats lead at the half:

33 – Buchholz

29 – Columbia @ThePrepZone @RAWE_RECRUITS @buchholzbkb @352basketball pic.twitter.com/PMuVqJDHV4 — Ellie Shreve (@ellie_shreve) February 9, 2022

Buchholz boys varsity basketball head coach Blake Golden explains the focus of the team entering the second half.

Claws Out

The Bobcats presented a strong offensive start entering the third quarter. Buchholz Hayden Findley scored a layup to open the third. Then, Boyd made four back-to-back scores for the Bobcats. Jenkins continued the Bobcats’ scoring streak with a three. The Bobcats led 45-31.

Head Coach Golden advised his team: “Do your job. Win this play. Next play.”

Do Your Job. Win This Play. Next Play. #1-0 — Buchholz Basketball (@buchholzbkb) February 8, 2022

With 4:20 left in the third, the Columbia Fighting Tigers put up an exciting defensive fight securing five consecutive steals. The Tigers continued to tighten the game. With 2:35 on the clock, Boyd ended the Tigers’ scoring streak with a layup for the Bobcats.

#0 Daryus Boyd with a layup for Buchholz.

47 – Buchholz

44- Columbia

2:35 left in third @buchholzbkb @ThePrepZone @RAWE_RECRUITS pic.twitter.com/I8X5S7QDsA — Ellie Shreve (@ellie_shreve) February 9, 2022

Then, Findley and Gainey both shot layups to close out the third with Buchholz on top 51-46.

Fourth Quarter Fight

As the game grew closer and the pressure rose, the Bobcats kept their heads in the game. With 5:39 on the clock, #10 Colsen Orth made a three for Buchholz. Bobcats led 56-48.

Coach Golden instructed his team, “We have to run great offense, share the ball with each other.”

The intensity of the fourth quarter had fans jumping from their seats, as the bleachers shook and chants filled the air.

With 1:09 left in the fourth, Buchholz hung onto a 61-60 lead. With 59 seconds remaining in the game, Orth shot a crucial three allowing Buchholz to lead 64-60.

#10 Colsen Orth with a THREE for Buchholz! Bobcats lead 64-60 with 59 seconds remaining in the game@ThePrepZone @buchholzbkb @RAWE_RECRUITS pic.twitter.com/oKKZfdzEyk — Ellie Shreve (@ellie_shreve) February 9, 2022

Then, Columbia Ty’jahn Wright put up two, making it a two-point game with 45 seconds left on the clock. Findley swished a layup and Columbia responded with another two points.

Tyler Gainey put up two as the buzzer sounded.

The Bobcats took home the victory 68-64. The smiles of the team grew wide as fans erupted in the stands.

Tyler Gainey comments on why he’s proud of his team’s performance against Columbia.

Team Effort

When asked about the players that stood out from tonight’s performance, Coach Golden responded “It was a team win tonight. There was no one more important than the other.” The players had the same response.

“I’m just proud that we all stuck together. We had a goal and accomplished it. We stayed together as a team and didn’t fall apart.” – Colsen Orth

Up Next for Bobcats

Buchholz will travel to Fleming Island for the semifinal on Wednesday night. The Bobcats (13-13) will face off with the Golden Eagles (12-13) for a shot to play for a District Title. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Hayden Findley says they will enter Wednesday’s game with the focus of playing as a team and repeating their performance against Columbia. Daryus Boyd added that the Bobcats will “shock the world” as they take on the No. 1 ranked team in Florida.