MBK Preview: Arkansas Travels to Alabama

This Saturday, Alabama and Arkansas face off in Tuscaloosa. The Razorbacks have been on a winning streak since early January – but Alabama is coming off an impressive win against Ole Miss.
Here’s what you need to know for this weekend’s match.

Razorbacks on a Roll

Arkansas is 19-5 so far this season. Their last match against Auburn was an overtime victory. The team is aiming for its 10th straight win this weekend. Currently, the Razorbacks lead the Arkansas-Alabama series 23-19.

Players to watch:

Jaylin Williams

JD Notae

In a post-game presser following the win at Auburn, Notae highlighted the importance of the team’s defense:

“I feel like we just gotta keep going; keep on being gritty on the defensive end … and I think we’re gonna do great things.”

Bama Coming Back?

After a few tough losses to Auburn and Kentucky, the Crimson Tide took down Ole Miss on Wednesday. The Tide went 1-1 against the Razorbacks last season. Despite their overall season record of 15-9, ESPN has Alabama projected to win Saturday’s match.

Players to watch

Jaden Shackelford

Jahvon Quinerly

Charles Bediako

Broadcast analyst Richard Hendrix stated that he’s “totally impressed with [Bediako’s] activity” this season:

 

Tip-off is set for noon this Saturday. Catch live coverage of the game on the SEC Network.

