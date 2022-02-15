Former Lady Gator DeLisha Milton-Jones to be Inducted into HOF

Former Gator and WNBA star DeLisha Milton-Jones has been inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

DeLisha Milton-Jones and Her Storied Carrer

Milton-Jones attended the University of Florida where she played on the women’s basketball team from 1993 to 1997. While her time at the University of Florida she became one of the most decorated players in the program.

As a senior, she was the first player (male or female) in Florida to be awarded All-American honors. She led the Gators to compete in four NCAA tournaments during her time at UF. She was awarded the Wade Trophy and SEC Player of the Year which was the first-ever in the program’s history. In 2007, she was a “Gator Great” and was inducted into the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame.

After she graduated she was drafted by the Portland Power in the American Basketball League. In 1999 she was drafted into the WNBA by the Los Angeles Sparks. Milton-Jones won gold at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia, and at the 2008 Olympics in Bejing, China. She was on the US national team and competed in three of the FIBA World Championships receiving two gold medals and one bronze medal. Milton-Jones is now the head coach at Old Dominion women’s basketball team.