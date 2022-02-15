Liberty Prepares to Face Gator Baseball

On Feb 18, the Gators baseball team will face Liberty University for their season opener. After an impressive 41-16 overall record in the 2021 season, the Liberty Flames are looking for another successful year. They have had NCAA Regional appearances in the 2019 and 2021 seasons and are striving to do even better in 2022. With their eye on the prize, everything starting now has an effect on the postseason. Head Coach Scott Jackson likes how the team is looking so far but wants to see how his team plays against a talented Florida team.

Using the Transfer Portal to their Advantage

After losing a few players from their 2021 season, specifically on the left side of the field, coach Jackson used the transfer portal to build an older, veteran team to start off the season. While he does hold confidence in his team’s capability, there is still some hesitancy until the team is on the field and in action. But, when using the transfer portal, coach Jackson believes there are a couple of factors you have to look at before filling the gaps.

The transfer portal has changed the way college baseball is managed. One must always keep the players’ best interest in mind. It can do a lot of good but there are still many things that can be frustrating for coaches all around.

Confidence in their Weekend Starters

With the season about to be underway, starters that take the mound at the beginning of the season may change by May or June. Coach Jackson has confidence in the players he has lined up to start. He shares that there is value in each game pitch, especially since they have a heavy ACC midweek schedule throughout the year. Wanting to get another at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament, it may look totally different at the end of the year. Coach Jackson spoke highly of many of his players and how he feels good with pitching and the options he has on the team.

Looking at Florida

As the opening game quickly approaches, coach Jackson has seen major talent coming from the Florida program. Especially when it comes to getting on the mound and having a good performance on the bump. With a roster filled with young talent and veteran players, the Gators are sure to put up an impressive fight on game day. Coach Jackson spoke highly of some of the Florida veteran players stating how the Flames must be at their best to lower their margin of error.

The Liberty Flames will be traveling to Gainesville on Feb. 18 for the season opener and for a three-game series that will last until Feb 20.