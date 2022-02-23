The UF Softball Team Remains Undefeated Taking Down UNF in Jacksonville

The now third-ranked Florida softball team defeated North Florida, 7-1, Tuesday afternoon at the UNF Softball Complex. The Gators remain undefeated with a record of 11-0.

Gators take the first meeting of the season against the Ospreys‼️ #GoGators Presented by @WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/ws6jv6w6SK — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 23, 2022

Notable Players

There were a few notable players that showed out against UNF.

Senior Cheyenne Lindsey went 3-for-4 with a pair of triples, which tied the UF single-game record.

Charla Echols went 2-for-3 to extend her hitting streak to eight games.

Kendra Falby singled in the sixth inning to extend her hit streak to four games and her reached-base-safely streak to all 11 games.

In addition, the Gators picked up a complete-game performance from the circle by freshman Lexie Delbrey. It was her third complete-game of the season as she only allowed one run on four hits, two walks and struck out seven.

The lone run scored was via a home run by Paige Pfent in the sixth inning.

B2 | @lexie49743570 now with three strikeouts through two innings as we head to the 3rd frame. DUE UP: Adams, Wallace & Echols Gators 1 | Ospreys 0 — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 22, 2022

Gators Offense

Offensively UF capitalized on a multitude of UNF errors. There were seven to be exact, that allowed Florida to win the first meeting of the midweek series. Florida’s speed on the bases were the main cause for the unpolished play in the field from the Ospreys.

The game started off strong, right of that bat, in the second inning. Lindsey crushed her first triple of the night down the right field line.

Avery Goelz was able to extend this run, and hit a sharp ground ball that allowed Lindsey to score and give UF a 1-0 lead.

Florida struck for two more runs in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead. Hannah Adams reached third base at the start off the inning after UNF, right fielder, Logan Jackson, dropped Adam’s fly ball.

Skylar Wallace followed up with a sharply hit ball that put the Gators on first and third.

Florida was then able to steal second, after a throwing error by the Ospreys catcher, Pfent.

Later in the inning, Wallace scored on yet another throwing error by the Ospreys right fielder.

The Gators scored once in the fifth thanks to another error, this time by UNF second baseman Kayla McGory.

Lindsey sent a chopper that extended the lead out to 4-0.

Wallace made the lead 5-0 with a single up the middle in the sixth inning that scored freshman Falby.

The Gators scored two more in the seventh after another Osprey fielding error.

The No. 3 Florida Gator softball team improved to 11-0, by prevailing in the first-ever matchup against North Florida. Florida took advantage of seven UNF errors to win, 7-1.

T7 | Gators open up the game after UNF gets a run in the 6th. @wilkie_emily7 drives home Echols and Lindsey with an infield hit. Gators 7 | Ospreys 1 — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 23, 2022

What to Expect

The Gators and the Ospreys return to action Wednesday evening at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start and will be streamed via SEC Network+.