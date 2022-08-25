Coleman, Saints Hope to March in Opposite Direction

Bailey Coleman’s first year as the Santa Fe Saints head volleyball coach started with a bang Wednesday, defeating Lake-Sumter State College 3-1.

This isn’t Coleman’s first rodeo in Gainesville. She headed Buchholz’s program from 2019-2022 before being hired in July. She said she loves the camaraderie she finds as a head coach.

Experience is Key

Coleman began her coaching career in 2008 as a graduate assistant at Oklahoma City University. Since then, she’s had stops at the University of Montevallo and the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Additionally, Coleman was the director of Tallahassee Volleyball Academy.

Prior to starting her coaching career, Coleman was a four-year starter and two-year team captain at Georgia Southern University.

She said she does not expect her job at Santa Fe to be easy and thinks the conference will be a dogfight.

Praying for a Turnaround

Following a highly successful spring season in 2021, the team struggled last fall. The Saints posted a record of 4-16, losing a disappointing 13 straight matches.

During the summer, former head coach Nick Cheronis announced his resignation and the university named Coleman its next head coach July 13.

The first year coach will look to steer the ship straight and the Saints’ season continues Friday against Spartanburg Methodist.

