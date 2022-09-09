High School Football Preview: Week 3

High school football is back for Week 3, and 14 games will kickoff tonight featuring schools from the Gainesville and Ocala area.

Last night, Trinity Catholic took down Gainesville High 48-3. The Celtics are now 3-0 while the Hurricanes still look for their first win.

The Buchholz Bobcats vs The Eastside Rams

Both Buchholz and Eastside come into tonight’s game undefeated.

Buchholz is led by Florida Gator 2023 four-star recruit Creed Whittemore at quarterback. The senior is the brother of current Gator wide receiver Trent Whittemore and son of Buchholz head coach Mark Whittemore.

Coach Whittemore is really proud of how his team has performed so far.

His team has won each of their games in dominating fashion. They beat Riverview Sarasota last Friday 45-6, and they beat Columbia 31-14 on Aug. 25. However, Whittemore still believes there is room for improvement.

If there is any game for Buchholz to touch up on its inconsistencies, it is against current Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson’s former school. Whittemore is very impressed with how Eastside has improved from last year. It is an emphasis that this will be a tough matchup for his squad.

The Rams have also dominated their last two opponents. They took down Keystone Heights 26-0 in Week 2 and P.K. Yonge 48-21 in Week 1.

They are led by senior quarterback Holden Johnson. In two games, he threw for seven touchdowns, zero interceptions and 374 yards.

Kickoff at Citizens Field will be at 7.

The Newberry Panthers vs. The Trenton Tigers

Trenton hopes to pick up their first win tonight against an undefeated Newberry team.

The Panthers traveled to Fort White last Friday where they came out with a 34-17 win. On Aug. 26, they took down the Santa Fe Raiders 34-27.

A player that sticks out for Newberry is freshman running back Kaleb Woods. In just two games, he managed to pick up 472 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

On the flip side, Trenton is looking to turn their season around after Dixie County blew them out 46-0 at home.

The game will start at 7:30.

The Hawthorn Hornets vs. The Parker Braves

Undefeated Hawthorn travels to Jacksonville to take on Parker.

The Hornets only played one game so far. On Aug. 26, they took down Middleburg 24-7. Senior Darian Smith-Williams came up big defensively, putting up 10 tackles.

Parker comes in splitting their first two games of the season. In Week 1, they blanked Atlantic Coast 14-0; but last Friday, they fell to Riverside 7-6.

Action in Jacksonville begins at 6:30.

The Oak Hall Eagles vs. The Seven Rivers Christian Warriors

Another game between two undefeated schools, the Eagles travel to Lecanto to take on the Warriors.

The Eagles played their first two games at home. They started out the season with a 6-0 win over St. Joseph Academy, with the game being only one quarter due to weather issues. In Week 2, they took care of business over the Bishop Snyder Cardinals from Jacksonville 49-12.

The Eagles will be tested against the Warriors. They have a strong roster led by senior quarterback Nehemiah Vann. Vann threw for five touchdowns and 347 yards, and ran for 121 yards in two games.

The game will kickoff at 7:30

More Week 3 High School Football

Ten more games will include teams from the Gainesville and Ocala area. These games include:

Williston vs. Dixie County

Santa Fe vs. Palatka

St. Francis vs. Aucilla Christian

P.K. Yonge vs. Mount Dora Christian Academy

Fort White vs. Keystone Heights

Columbia vs. Deland

Chiefland vs. Suwannee

Bradford vs. Middleburg

Bishop Snyder vs. Bronson