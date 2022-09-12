Russell Wilson Plays Against Former Team

The first week of NFL football wraps up with a match-up between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos.

Fans on both sides are eager to see the outcome of this season opener as there is a mixture of feelings regarding Russell Wilson. He is returning to Seattle after being their starting quarterback for the last ten years. Wilson got traded to the Denver Broncos last March, and he agreed to sign a five-year deal worth $245 million.

The trade resulted in the Seahawks receiving quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, a fifth-round pick, two second-round picks and two first-round picks.

Russell recently expressed his thoughts on playing against his former team.

Wilson accomplished many milestones while playing for the Seahawks as he won their only Super Bowl win in 2013 and made back-to-back Super Bowl appearances the following year. Despite the various team and personal accolades, which include being the NFL’s passing touchdown and passer rating leader. There was a lot of conflict within the organization regarding front office and coaching aspects.

The Internal Conflict

Moreover, various reports stated that the trade was not a surprise as it was apparent that Wilson wanted out. Multiple statements, including one of Wilson’s former teammate, wide receiver Doug Baldwin reveals the transparency of the issues. “From my vantage point. The divorce was inevitable and was many years in the making. The reasons are multiple, but ultimately, I think it comes down to a difference of pursuits.”

In conclusion, Wilson felt he was being held back by his organization and coach, Pete Carroll. Wilson ultimately lost faith in the Seahawks due to their concerns about how his game was maturing.

New Season

The Seahawks enter the season with Wilson’s former backup quarterback Geno Smith making his way up to the starting quarterback position

Both teams have endured various changes due to the newly renovated team dynamics.

Kickoff

This anticipated matchup will begin at 8:15 p.m. at Lumen Field. ESPN will broadcast the game.