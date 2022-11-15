Hornets Sting Magic

In a race to the bottom, the Orlando Magic is sitting pretty. The team fell to 4-10 after a 112-105 loss to the 4-11 Charlotte Hornets.

Paolo Banchero missed his third consecutive game. The forward, who averages 23.5 points per game, is day-to-day with an ankle injury.

The Sting of Defeat

Charlotte controlled the game well. The Hornets led by double digits for most of the contest, with a late surge by the Magic chopping the deficit to seven. The team finished with seven double digit scorers. Mason Plumlee’s 18 points and 10 rebounds led the team in both categories, while LaMelo Ball added 17 points and nine assists.

The Hornets won despite an abysmal night from deep and despite Orlando outrebounding them. Charlotte made just seven of its 35 three-point shots at a horrid 20% clip. It also pulled down 37 rebounds to Orlando’s 48.

The Blue and Silver Lining

The Magic had some solid performances from their young core despite Banchero’s absence and Jalen Suggs’ poor shooting night. 2021 first rounder Franz Wagner finished with 23 points and six rebounds. Former Duke man Wendell Carter Jr. had his second straight 20-point game, and the team ended the game with six scorers in double figures.

The team had a solid fourth quarter, storming back and outscoring the Hornets 36-28.

What Are The Odds?

As of Tuesday, the Magic have the fifth best odds for the first overall pick. They sit just behind Charlotte, which has the fourth best chances.

French phenom Victor Wembanyama is still terrorizing opposing teams. He recently debuted for the French National Team, finishing with 20 points and nine rebounds in a 90-65 rout of Lithuania.

Orlando will play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. The Hornets will host the Pacers.