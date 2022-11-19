Through the Wire Episode 8 (Week 9/10 recap, Week 11 Preview)

In this episode of Through the Wire, Bradley recaps the latest headlines from weeks 9 and 10, previews what’s to come in week 11, and discusses what to expect from Christian Watson and Treylon Burks.
Tags AJ Brown Christian Watson Fantasy Football football Jonathan Taylor Justin Jefferson Kadarius Toney NFL Patrick Mahomes Treylon Burks Tyreek Hill
