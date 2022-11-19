Through the Wire Episode 8 (Week 9/10 recap, Week 11 Preview)

Bradley Shimel November 19, 2022 Fantasy Football, Football, NFL 5 Views

In this episode of Through the Wire, Bradley recaps the latest headlines from weeks 9 and 10, previews what’s to come in week 11, and discusses what to expect from Christian Watson and Treylon Burks.

Tags

About Bradley Shimel

Journalism: Sports and Media Major at the University of Florida // Aspiring Broadcast + Written Journalist // Experienced in Graphic Design + Social Media

Check Also

SEC

Gators travel to take on Vanderbilt, look for third straight win

Billy Napier and the Florida Gators will head to Nashville on Saturday to take on …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties