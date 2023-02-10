Gator Softball Takes Down Boston University on Opening Night

Share Facebook

The number four Gator softball team began its season with an 11-2 victory over Boston University Friday night. Florida mercy-ruled the Terriers in five innings.

The Gators had 11 runs on nine hits and one error in their first game of the USF Tournament in Tampa. The Terriers scored two runs on four hits with two errors in their second game of the day.

With its emphatic victory, Florida starts off the season 1-0 while Boston falls to 3-1.

Florida’s Fast Start

Rylee Trlicek started in the circle for the Gators and set the tone early. She retired the side in order in the top of the first to bring Florida’s bats to the plate.

Kendra Falby led off the bottom half with an infield single and advanced to second on a throwing error by Terriers second baseman Brooke Deppiesse. With two outs in the inning, Charla Echols doubled to center field scoring Falby for the first run of the game.

After Boston scored an unearned run in the top of the second on a Lauren Nett RBI fielder’s choice, the Gators poured it on in the home half. Three of the first four batters of the inning reached base, including a two-RBI single by Falby.

B2 | With the bases loaded, Falby comes through with a two-RBI single up the middle that scores Longley and A. Goelz to give the Gators back the lead‼️ #GoGators Falby | 2-for-2 | 1 R | 2 RBI UF – 3 | BU – 1 pic.twitter.com/xO6FUSKiWy — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 11, 2023

Another run scored when Echols was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. The ensuing batter, Reagan Walsh, reached on an error that drove home two runners. The sixth and seventh runs of the inning came off a two-RBI single to right field from Sam Roe.

Florida led 8-1 after two.

Gators Close it Out

After a scoreless third inning, Florida got the fireworks going in the bottom of the fourth. Skylar Wallace blasted a lead off home run over the left field wall to put the Gators up eight.

B4 | Wallace with the fireworks as she belts the first HOME RUN of the season to extend the Gators lead with a shot over the left center wall‼️ #GoGators UF – 9 | BU – 1 pic.twitter.com/sj8NujbcOF — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 11, 2023

Three batters later, Roe clobbered two-run homer off a 1-1 fastball from Boston’s Kasey Ricard. Going into the fifth, Florida led 11-1.

With the Terriers down to their final out, Lauren Keleher singled up the middle to bring home Kate Pryor for Boston’s second run of the game. This drove Trlicek out of the game and brought in Samantha Bender to close it out.

Trlicek got the win, tossing 4.2 innings, giving up four hits and two runs, one of which was earned.

The first batter Bender faced was Boston’s Kayla Roncin, who flew out to right field to end the game. The Gators won the game by a final score of 11-2.

Back at it Saturday

Florida will look to keep the momentum going on Saturday. They will face Boston College at 11:30 a.m. and Illinois State at 2 p.m. in Tampa.