Saint Francis Wolves Defeat P.K. Yonge Softball

Written by Jori Rzepecki and Andrea Castiblanco

The Saint Francis Wolves softball used their home-field advantage to defeat the P.K. Yonge Blue Wave. The Wolves defeated the Blue Wave 7-3 Thursday night.

Wolves Get Going Early

Both teams kicked off the first inning with runs of their own. Saint Francis Wolves prey on the weaknesses of the one pitcher left in by P.K. Yonge, senior Aubrie Thomas.

Saint Francis secured four runs in the first inning compared to P.K. Yonge’s one run. Saint Francis earned these four runs based on great hits by multiple players. Senior pitcher for the Wolves, Kaylee Lamberson, allowed P.K. Yonge one run.

Entering the second inning, the score was 4-1. Both teams experienced a slow second inning, scoring zero runs each.

Moving into the third inning, Saint Francis Wolves capitalized on errors made by the pitcher Aubrie Thomas to earn two runs.

Wolves Finish Out Strong

Moving into the fourth inning, both teams had a slow inning. Neither team scored a single run. The score remained 6-1.

In the fifth inning, P.K. Yonge decided to pick up the pace as, freshman Ashlyn Young, hit and scored a run for the Blue Wave. P.K. Yonge grabbed this momentum to get another run by senior Ryleigh Ingram. This raised the score to 7-2.

In the sixth inning, it fell slow again with no runs until the game ended after the top of the seventh inning.

Wolves Seeking More Success

After this win, Saint Francis is 9-9 for the season. They are now 2-0 in their district as well. This was their final regular season game.

Saint Francis moves into the 2023 FHSAA Softball District Tournaments Playoff on May 1st at 1:30 pm. Saint Francis will be going against Father Lopez.

The Wolves have their heads held high and confidence moving forth into the final portion of their season. It is clear the coach continues to encourage the players to give it their all.