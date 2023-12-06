Michigan Ready for College Football Playoff

Share Facebook

Twitter

Michigan is one step closer to the big game. The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines have managed to book their ticket for a chance to compete for a National Championship. Their first stop on the road to glory comes through Pasadena, California, where Michigan will face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl.

A Long Road

The Wolverines have been no stranger to adversity this season. Following a disappointing loss in the Playoff against TCU last year, Michigan has had one goal in sight: redemption.

Needless to say, the Wolverines have done just that so far.

Michigan has managed to make light work of a tough schedule, taking down heavy hitters like No. 10 Penn State and No. 7 Ohio State. Clutch performances have helped en-route to the first seed in the playoffs. What’s made this streak of dominance all the more impressive is the fact that head coach John Harbaugh has been serving a three-game suspension following an alleged sign-stealing scandal.

Out the Mud

The Wolverines have stood in the face of adversity and live to tell the tale. The key contributors to this formula for success exist at the heart of the team: the players. Michigan is led by an all-star offense, four of which making the newly released All Big-10 team.

2023 CBS Sports All-America Second Team 〽️ Zak Zinter

〽️ Mike Sainristil #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/rTsf28yixI — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 6, 2023

J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum have lit up the field this year, with McCarthy throwing for 19 TDs on the year, and Corum rushing for over 1K and 24 TDs on the year. Defensively, Michigan’s heart and soul starts in the trenches. Kris Jenkins has led the defensive front, and Mike Sainristil has covered the rest.

The Next Test

From here on out, the best team wins. Alabama has managed to clinch the 4-seed, beating out an undefeated Florida State to do so. One of these two teams will be claiming their spot to play the winner of the Sugar Bowl.

Kickoff for Michigan vs. Alabama is set for 5 p.m. Jan. 1, 2024.