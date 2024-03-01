St. Petersburg Breaks 7-Game Losing Streak By Beating Santa Fe College

Share Facebook

By Kennedy Lerner and Heather McKenzie

Rapid-Fire Start

The St. Petersburg College Titans broke their seven-game losing streak Wednesday by beating the Santa Fe College Saints 76-67 in women’s basketball.

The Saints (13-14) came out strong by putting the first points on the board. However, the visiting Titans (5-23) got their act together fast by leading 13-5 at the first-timeout break.

The Saints gained back a little momentum going into halftime with a big 3 from Shakiria Chaney, but still trailed 39-32.

Attempted Comeback

The Saints were fired up going into the second half. Chaney led the Saints by scoring 15 points. But a strong performance from Aniyah Ruddock , who scored 11 points in the third quarter, held the lead for the Titans.

The Saints were forced to play catch-up from the start of the game and were unable to bounce back and pull off the win.

Star Performances

Performances from all five of the Saints’ starting players had a big role in the game. Leyah Houston, Joey Delanecy, Sydney English, Khaleah Douglas and Chaney all helped each other get better on the court.

Another solid performance was had by Camryn Robinson, who came off the bench in the first quarter to shoot 3s for the Saints.

Up Next

Santa Fe will travel to Miami to play Miami Dade College on Saturday. Then it will come back home for the last regular-season home game Monday vs. Indian River State College. St. Petersburg will travel to Daytona to play Daytona State College on Saturday.

More photos by Kennedy Lerner