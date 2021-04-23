Magic Go Down in Matchup with Pelicans

The Orlando Magic suffered a loss on Thursday to the 26-33 New Orleans Pelicans. Orlando is now 1-1 with New Orleans for the season after an overtime win in their last game together. The Pelicans won 135-100.

The Pelicans

Six players for New Orleans scored in the double digits for the game. Brandon Ingram led the way with points for the Pelicans. He had 29 points in 29 minutes. Following behind was Zion Williamson with 23 points in 23 minutes.

Willy Hernangomez had 18, Eric Bledsoe had 15, Steven Adams had 12 and Jaxson Hayes had 10.

The Magic

The Magic also had six players with two-digit stats by the end of the night. Mo Bamba and Devin Cannady had 17 points each. Bamba played 28 minutes and Cannady played 24.

Cole Anthony had 14 points, Gary Harris had 11 and R.J. Hampton and Chasson Randle each had 10.

Game

New Orleans led in per-quarter scoring until quarter four.

First Quarter:

The Pelicans had 29 points compared to the Magic‘s 27.

Second Quarter:

The Magic continued to trail as the Pelicans put up 45 more points, while they only had 25.

Third Quarter:

In the third quarter, the Pelicans added another 34 points to their board. The Magic only added 18.

Fourth Quarter:

Finally, the Magic took the last quarter in a last-ditch effort to launch a comeback. Unfortunately, they still came up short. They put up 30 points, while the Pelicans only increased by 27.

Next for the Magic

The 18-41 Orlando Magic are set to host the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

The Pacers are coming off of a win against the Thunder from Wednesday and play the Pistons Saturday before facing the Magic.

Orlando is 14th in the Eastern Conference, ahead of only the Detroit Pistons.