Buccaneers Seek revenge on the Bears

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) will face the Chicago Bears (3-3) this Sunday as Tampa Bay hopes to avenge last year’s loss.

Khalil Mack, Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears will head to Raymond James Stadium to take on the defending Super Bowl champions. While most teams might quiver at the thought of facing the Bucs, the Bears were one of only four teams to beat them in their winning Super Bowl season.

Currently the Bears are coming off a loss against the Green Bay Packers heading into this Sunday. With a defense like the Bears, this game still ties them for the seventh-best record in the conference after the loss that made them 3-3.

Focusing on the Bucs

Tom Brady has shared the field with a lot of quarterbacks over the years, but this will be the first time he will play against Justin Fields.

Brady has accelerated his offense and leads the NFL with 2,064 yards and 17 touchdown passes. In the last few games, Brady has been on his A-game. He doesn’t care where the defense has been set up, he has a predetermined spot to throw the ball, and efficient teammates to catch it.

Tampa Bay’s offense could be getting tight end Rob Gronkowski back from a three-week absence due to cracked ribs this weekend.

If the Buccaneers can win this game, they will go 4-0 at home which is a big deal since they won’t meet their home turf again for about month.

The Battle

This game will mark the seventh game between Chicago and Tampa in the head-to-head series since 2014. Chicago has won five of the last seven, although two of the three games at Raymond James ended in a win for the Buccaneers.

𝘼𝙡𝙡 𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 Lenny 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7T7BTv28iB — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 21, 2021

Up Next

The Buc’s will play the Saint’s on 10/31 @4:25PM

The Bear’s will play the 49er’s on 10/31 @1:00PM