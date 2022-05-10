Gators Coach Tim Walton Talks SEC Tournament 

The SEC Softball Tournament, hosted at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Florida, begins May 10 and will run through the championship game on Saturday, May 14. The first game, a matchup between number 12 seed Texas A&M versus number 13 seed South Carolina, will begin Tuesday night at 7. The winner of this game will then move to face off against the number 5 seeded Florida Gators.

Texas A&M Aggies

In the SEC, the Aggies have the third lowest batting average at .284, compared to Florida’s .308 average.

They also have the fourth most defensive errors in the conference, racking up to 56 on the season.

The Aggies have the third worst pitching staff in the SEC in terms of ERA. Texas A&M had an ERA of 3.59 for the season.

South Carolina Gamecocks

The Gamecocks offense left much to be desired this season. South Carolina posted the lowest batting average in the conference, with a .274.

South Carolina also committed the most defensive errors in the SEC, with 76.

The Gamecocks pitching staff allowed almost two runs more per game than the Gators. They had an ERA of 4.25, while Florida had an ERA of 2.41.

Tim Walton’s Thoughts

Coach Tim Walton, head coach of the Gators, spoke in an interview with WRUF’s Steve Russell about the return of fifth year Hannah Adams after a hand injury. Hannah Adams, a fifth year senior, racked up multiple achievements from last season, one of them being a 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 25 Finalist and making the 2021 All-SEC First Team as well. She is also a part of the 2021 NFCA All-American Third Team and the 2021 NFCA All-Southeast Region First Team.

Walton talks about the team hosting the tournament this year, the last time being in 2005, and speaks about his hopes for the tournament.

Walton leaves a message for his team heading into the tournament.