Soccer

Gators Soccer Plays Texas A&M for Senior Day

Paulina Castro October 26, 2022 Gainesville, Gators Soccer, Gators Sports, SEC, Soccer 8 Views

The Florida Gators soccer team hosts Texas A&M on Thursday. Five senior Gators will be celebrated for senior day.

Francesca Faraci, Alivia Gonzalez, Cameron Hall, Syd Kennedy and Kouri Peace will be recognized in a pre-match ceremony.

The Gators are 0-8-1 in SEC play and Texas A&M is 2-4-3. Moreover, the regular season comes to an end on Thursday with the SEC tournament beginning on Oct. 30.

Florida Gators

The Gators made it into the SEC tournament in 2019, 2020 and 2021. This year, the team did not qualify to play in the tournament. Specifically, Florida only has one division point from a tied game against Kentucky. The last game the Gators played, they lost to Alabama 2-0. Alabama leads the SEC standings with 15 division points.

Senior Details

  • Faraci has been a member of the SEC academic honor roll since her freshman year in 2019
  • Gonzalez scored two goals this season
  • In the 2021 season, Hall started 18 of 19 games she played in
  • Kennedy played in 13 games in the 2020-2021 season and started in nine of them
  • Peace’s freshman year, she received SEC All-Freshman Team selection

Texas A&M

TAMU is tied with University of Missouri for the ninth spot in the SEC tournament. It needs a win or a tie to stay among the qualifying teams for the tournament. Additionally, the Aggies could win the third tie-breaker for the No. 10 spot for the SEC tournament based on goal differential with common opponents with the tied team. In 2021, TAMU did not make it into the SEC tournament, which was its first time since 2012.

Texas A&M’s head coach G Guerrieri has coached the team for 30 seasons. If the team wins its next game he will have 500 wins as head coach. TAMU is on a stretch for not losing a match with three ties and three wins since Oct. 2.

The SEC tournament will be held in Pensacola, Florida on Oct. 30-Nov. 6 at the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex.

Thursday’s game starts at 6 p.m. in Gainesville.

About Paulina Castro

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Ravens v. Buccaneers Thursday preview

The struggling Buccaneers look to bounce back against the AFC North leading Ravens at home …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties