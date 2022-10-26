Gators Soccer Plays Texas A&M for Senior Day

The Florida Gators soccer team hosts Texas A&M on Thursday. Five senior Gators will be celebrated for senior day.

Francesca Faraci, Alivia Gonzalez, Cameron Hall, Syd Kennedy and Kouri Peace will be recognized in a pre-match ceremony.

The Gators are 0-8-1 in SEC play and Texas A&M is 2-4-3. Moreover, the regular season comes to an end on Thursday with the SEC tournament beginning on Oct. 30.

Florida Gators

The Gators made it into the SEC tournament in 2019, 2020 and 2021. This year, the team did not qualify to play in the tournament. Specifically, Florida only has one division point from a tied game against Kentucky. The last game the Gators played, they lost to Alabama 2-0. Alabama leads the SEC standings with 15 division points.

Senior Details

Faraci has been a member of the SEC academic honor roll since her freshman year in 2019

Gonzalez scored two goals this season

In the 2021 season, Hall started 18 of 19 games she played in

Kennedy played in 13 games in the 2020-2021 season and started in nine of them

Peace’s freshman year, she received SEC All-Freshman Team selection

Texas A&M

TAMU is tied with University of Missouri for the ninth spot in the SEC tournament. It needs a win or a tie to stay among the qualifying teams for the tournament. Additionally, the Aggies could win the third tie-breaker for the No. 10 spot for the SEC tournament based on goal differential with common opponents with the tied team. In 2021, TAMU did not make it into the SEC tournament, which was its first time since 2012.

Texas A&M’s head coach G Guerrieri has coached the team for 30 seasons. If the team wins its next game he will have 500 wins as head coach. TAMU is on a stretch for not losing a match with three ties and three wins since Oct. 2.

The SEC tournament will be held in Pensacola, Florida on Oct. 30-Nov. 6 at the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex.

Thursday’s game starts at 6 p.m. in Gainesville.