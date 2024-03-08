P.K. Yonge Softball Cruises To Big Win Over Eastside

Share Facebook

The P.K. Yonge Blue Wave softball team defeated the host Eastside Rams in dominant fashion Monday.

Close Game After First Inning

P.K. Yonge (3-3) started the game with a bang, leading 4-0 almost immediately into the game.

However, Eastside (0-6) responded with three runs to maintain pressure before the Blue Wave rolled to a 21-4 win that ended in the mercy rule after the third inning.

Blue Wave Take Control

Contrary to the result of the first inning, the Blue Wave proceeded to dominate the rest of the game, outscoring the Rams 17-1.

Junior pitcher Alison Sanetz and freshman pitcher Caramia Jones played a role in nearly shutting out the Rams from the second inning.

Junior Emma Mansfield (three hits, four runs, four RBIs, double) had the play of the game with her massive home run for P.K. Yonge.

Several other Blue Wave batters found themselves on the move: (Alison Sanetz (four hits, four runs, four RBIs, double), Sydney Corona (three runs, double, RBI) , Meelah Mason (twor runs) and Harper Jose (two runs).

Looking Ahead

The Blue Wave lost to visiting Buchholz 15-8 Thursday and will take spring break off before hosting Gainesville High on March 20 at 7 p.m.

The Rams lost to Gainesville 16-1 and West Port 15-0 after the P.K. Yonge game. They will next play at 6:30 p.m. March 21 when they host Buchholz.