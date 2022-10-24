Judge Coy On Yankees Future

The Yankees are about to face the transgressions of their past. After failing to come to terms with Aaron Judge before spring training, the Yankees now face the slugger’s impending free agency. Judge has his pick of Major League Baseball’s franchises following a season that will likely culminate in winning the American League MVP Award. There is no guarantee the star stays in New York.

Judge was coy about his future with the Yankees following the New York club’s postseason elimination. The outfielder gave no certainty that he would return to the Bronx.

Aaron Judge was asked about what could come next for him in his career and if he thought about this being his last home game at Yankee Stadium: "Not at all, not yet. I've got plenty of time to figure that out." pic.twitter.com/rg5LdOwXiv — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 24, 2022

This comes following the Yankees being swept 4-0 by the Houston Astros. Houston outscored New York 18-9 throughout the four-game series. This included a dominant game 3, where six Astros pitchers combined to shut out the Yankees. The Astros will move on to the World Series, where they will face the surging Philadelphia Phillies.

THE BROOMS ARE OUT 🧹 ASTROS SWEEP THE YANKEES 😳 pic.twitter.com/qTwkRiNo6J — ESPN (@espn) October 24, 2022

“I’ve been clear about that since I first wore the pinstripes. But we couldn’t get something done before spring training and now I’m a free agent and we’ll see what happens,” said Judge on his desire to remain in New York. “That’s all going to run through my agent. I haven’t even thought about the next step yet.”

Judge declined a 7-year, $213 million deal last offseason. This likely was a smart decision following Judge’s season for the ages.

Judge hit 62 home runs this season, breaking Roger Marris’s 61-year-old American League record. The outfielder also hit .311 with 131 RBIs. These stats, along with New York’s ALCS appearance, will likely culminate in Judge being named American League MVP.

Judge will be paid extravagantly wherever he winds up. Yankees fans can only hope that the superstar slugger stays in the Bronx.