Gators Softball Advances to the Women’s College World Series

On Sunday No. 14-seed Gators softball team beat No. 3-seed Virginia Tech in the third game of the series, 12-0. Florida scored in every inning and had 13 hits. This victory helped the Gators secure their ticket to Oklahoma City. The Gators have now advanced to the Women’s College World Series for the 11th time in school history.

For the 11th time in program history we’re headed to OKC‼️ #RoadToWCWS #GoGators pic.twitter.com/ABI1eYGJaP — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) May 29, 2022

Run Down of the Game

Freshman Kendra Falby was up to bat first for the Gators. Falby sent a hit out to shortstop Rachel Castine. Castine made a throwing error to first base which then allowed Falby to advance to second base.

At the top of the third Virginia Tech made a third error. Florida scored the most in this inning in this inning. Entering the third, they had a 4-0 lead. By the end of the inning, Florida had four hits, two walks, and scored six runs. Freshman Reagan Walsh had the first walk of the inning. Her walk then started the ripple of the six runs. Florida ended the third inning with a 10-0 lead.

Senior Cheyenne Lindsey and sophomore Katie Kistler both went 2-3 at the plate. Sophomore Avery Goelz went 2-2 and had 3 RBIs. Charla Echols went 2-4 with 2 RBIs and Skylar Wallace went 3-4 and had 4 RBIs. Wallace also had her eighth solo-home run of this season in the fifth.

Florida’s offensive production paved the way for the Gators to become the first team to put up double-digit runs on the Hokies this season.

What’s Next for Gators softball?

On June 2 at 7:00 p.m. in Oklahoma City, the Gators will go into the opening round game against Oregon State in the Women’s College World Series. This series will be held at the OGE Energy Field at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex.

This is the first visit to the WCWS for the Florida Gators since 2019.