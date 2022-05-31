Set Field for the Women’s College World Series

The Women’s College World Series, hosted in Oklahoma City, OK, will begin this Thursday, June 2. Out of the 64 potential Division 1 softball teams, only eight have moved on to have the opportunity to compete against the best of the best.

For the 11th time in program history we’re headed to OKC‼️ #RoadToWCWS #GoGators pic.twitter.com/ABI1eYGJaP — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) May 29, 2022

The Lucky Teams

The field includes overall No. 1 seed Oklahoma and No. 5 seed UCLA, two of the most successful teams in the 2022 softball season. Two-time national champion Florida, the No. 14 seed, and the seven-time champion Arizona are back for more, with Arizona entering as an unseeded team that has exceeded expectations. No. 7 seed Oklahoma State, No. 9 seed Northwestern, Texas and Oregon State are each looking for their first NCAA softball championships.

Women’s College World Series Schedule

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: Texas vs. UCLA, noon (ESPN)

This marks the Longhorns’ first appearance in the Women’s College World Series since 2013. Mike White and his team are one of three unranked teams to make it to the WCWS this year after an upset last Saturday against No. 4 Arkansas. Delanie Wisz and the Bruins are moving on to their seventh appearance at the WCWS in a row and are considered one of the most successful teams in college softball history.

Game 2: Northwestern vs. Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Northwestern will make their sixth WCWS appearance this week, but their first since 2007. No. 1 seed Oklahoma has had an explosive season and is looking for their the program’s 15th trip to the WCWS.

Game 3: Oregon State vs. Florida, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

The Oregon State Beavers are back in the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2006 after sweeping Stanford this past weekend. The Gators are no strangers to the WCWS, winning in 2014 and 2015, and were runners-up in 2009, 2011 and 2017.

Game 4: Arizona vs. Oklahoma State, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

The Arizona Wildcats are moving on to the WCWS for the 25th time since the NCAA began the event. The Oklahoma State Cowgirls were the first team to qualify for the WCWS this year and have participated in the last three straight WCWS.

Friday, June 3

Game 5: Loser of game 1 vs. Loser of game 2, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 6: Loser of game 3 vs. Loser of game 4, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, June 4

Game 7: Winner of game 1 vs. Winner of game 2, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Game 8: Winner of game 3 vs. Winner of game 4, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, June 5

Game 9: Winner of game 5 vs. Loser of game 8, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Game 10: Winner of game 6 vs. Loser of game 7, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Monday, June 6

Game 11: Winner of game 7 vs. Winner of game 9, Noon (ESPN)

Game 12 (if necessary): 2:30 p.m. (TBA)

Game 13: Winner of game 8 vs. Winner of game 10, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 14 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m. (TBA)

WCWS Finals

Game 1: Wednesday, June 8, 8:30 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday, June 9, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, June 10, 8:30 p.m.