Volleyball Hosts its First Top-15 Matchup of the Season

No. 13 Gators volleyball (3-0) will play in a top-15 matchup against the No. 12 Stanford Cardinal (2-0) Tuesday night. First serve will take place at 7 p.m.

Florida volleyball has faced Stanford 13 times and The Cardinal holds an 8-5 record in series history.

Ready for the big stage. 🤩 1⃣2⃣ 🆚 1⃣3⃣ in the O'Dome. https://t.co/LboRHOrCpX#GoGators — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) August 29, 2022

Florida Volleyball

Coming off a 22-9 season, head coach Mary Wise and her team look to continue to work hard this season. The Gators welcomed eight new players to their team: Five of them being freshman and three transfers.

Last weekend, the Gators hosted the Gator Invitational, winning all three matchups. In the games against North Florida and East Tennessee State, Florida struggled to win the first set, but ended up working out the kinks to win in four sets.

After the first weekend of play, the SEC named Merritt Beason Co-Offensive Player of the Week and Alexis Stucky Co-Freshman of the Week. Beason’s hard work paid off in the invitational, averaging 3.73 kills per set, 0.91 per set and a .349 hitting percentage. Stucky averaged 1.22 digs per set, 11 assists per set and .46 blocks per set in the invitational.

Across the nation, Florida ranks in the top 10 in hitting percentage, aces per set and total service aces. With a .378 hitting percentage, they are ranked 3rd and the team averages 2.91 aces per set and 32 total aces, ranking them at 5th and 6th in the nation.

Stanford Volleyball

Last season, The Cardinal went 19-11 and last time the two teams Stanford came out on top 3-1.

Over the weekend, Stanford played in two road games against Lipscomb and Tennessee State, sweeping each game in three sets. Leading the Cardinal is Kendall Kipp with 22 kills and 5 aces. Alongside of her was Sami Francis, playing middle blocker for the first time in her Stanford career recording 18 kills and 13 blocks.

As a team, Stanford’s averages in kills, blocks and assists per match out perform Florida’s averages. They average 13.67 kills, 3 blocks and 12.50 assists per set.

Stanford will be a solid matchup for the Gators’ young team as they will be able to experience what a top-15 match up is like.