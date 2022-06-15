Bre Kelley talks Gators Volleyball and Mary Wise

Bre Kelly is a sophomore on the Gators Volleyball team from Rockwall, Texas.

Kelly achieved many things prior to coming to the University of Florida. In an interview on Tuesday on “SportScene With Steve Russell,” she mentioned that she has only been doing volleyball for the past four and a half years. Kelly started volleyball as a freshman in high school. Even though she has only been in the sport for a short amount of time, that has not stopped her from reaching some of the big accomplishments.

High School Volleyball Accolades

Kelly was a nominee for the 2020 Under Armour All-American award. Kelly and her team were District 11-6A Bi-District Champions two years in a row (2018-2019). In 2018 she was voted Newcomer of the Year. Kelly was named District 11-6A Most Valuable Player in 2019. She is also a three-year varsity letter winner.

Club and USA Volleyball Accolades

Some of her club accolades consist of earning bronze in the 2020 MLK Tournament, being ranked #2 of the Texas Prep Dig Class of 2021, and ranked #4 of the Prep Volleyball Class of 2021 10ft Club.

Kelly’s USA Volleyball Accolades include 2018 US Girls Youth National Training Team Selection and Middle Blocker, 2018 NORCECA Player of the Match – U.S. vs Barbados and 2020 USA Women’s Junior A1 National Training Team Selection.

Year 1 as a Gator (2021)

During Kelly’s rookie year, she appeared in 19 matches and 50 sets, made a career-best three digs against South Carolina (Nov. 21), and completed the season with 51 blocks, 59 kills, nine digs and 87 points.

Most recently, Kelly played for the USA Volleyball Team on their 12-player U-21 National Team. Her teammates Merritt Beason and Alexis Stucky played for Team USA as well.

Interview on SportScene With Steve Russell

In Kelly’s interview on Tuesday on SportScene with Steve Russell, she spoke about why she came to Florida and the adjustments she had to make coming to college. Kelly also talked about her experience playing for Team USA and her thoughts on head coach Mary Wise.

Kelly expressed that the two things that drew her to Florida were the weather and head coach Mary Wise.

A little later, she discussed her biggest adjustments on and off the court. Kelly replied that being selfless on the court and time management off the court were two of her biggest adjustments.

On Sunday, the U21 USA Team won gold at Pan American Cup at La Paz Arena in Baja California Sur, Mexico. Kelly expressed that the overall experience was great.

Towards the end of the interview, Kelly explained the kind of coach Mary Wise is and how her experience has been playing for her.