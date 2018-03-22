Home / Feature Sports News / No. 6 Gator Lacrosse Falls At Home To No. 14 Towson Tigers
No. 6 Gator Lacrosse Falls At Home To No. 14 Towson Tigers

Stephen Cabrera March 22, 2018

In a valiant effort from Dizney Stadium, the Florida Gators would fall victim to the Towson Tigers. While the Gators would fight back at the end, the Tigers just had their number as Florida falls by a 14-6 count.

Game Recap

The opening minutes of this duel will be seen as a tough back-and-forth effort on defense. Nearly seven minutes into this game, the opening goal would come from Grace Haus to put the Gators on top 1-0.

Following the goal was a Shayna Pirreca and Madi Hall goal to put Florida on the board at 3-0. Towson would answer back quickly with a Gabby Cha goal.

The Tigers would go on a three-goal stretch following the goal from Cha. Gator standout Caroline Benitez would tie the game for Florida with over 10 minutes left in the half.

Towson would score another four goals to set them up with a four-goal advantage entering the half.

The Tigers would open the second half with two goals before Florida would score their fifth goal, thanks to Grace Haus. The second half was simply a tale of Towson flexing its muscle against a tough Florida team. The Tigers were able to put up 14 points.

What appears to be an ongoing theme of this season, the Gators were starting to get hot and nearly have another improbable comeback. Players like Madisyn Kittell and Shannon Kavanagh would contribute to the near-comeback for Florida.

In the end, however, Florida would come up short at home, losing its third game of the season.

What’s Next?

Up next for Florida is another road trip, this time against 25th ranked Georgetown. This will be Florida’s second Big East opponent this season, and the match up will take place in Washington, D.C. The opening draw will take place this Saturday at noon.

