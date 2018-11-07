Michigan Sneaks Past Georgia to Join CFP Top Four

The College Football Playoff Committee released their second ranking of the season Tuesday night.

Alabama and Clemson stayed put at number one and two respectively. Notre Dame jumped one spot ahead to number three and Michigan snuck past Georgia to number four.

Voters Showing The Big Blue Some Love

There was no question that Alabama would stay at the one spot after they defeated LSU 29-0. There was also no doubt that Clemson would stay at the number two spot after they defeated Louisville 77-16. The biggest question concerning the top four was whether or not the voters would put a one-loss Big Ten team over a one-loss SEC team – they did.

Besides Alabama, there is a case to be made that Michigan might be the hottest team in the country at the moment. The Wolverines destroyed Penn State 42-7, the win marked their eighth in a row. Their only loss came in week one against now No. 3 Notre Dame. The Wolverines have games against Rutgers and Indiana before they travel to Ohio State for a potential top-10 match-up.

Florida Stays In Top 15 Despite Loss

In what may have surprised many, including some Florida fans, the CFP committee put the Florida Gators at No. 15 despite their loss to Missouri at home last Saturday.

In fact, at 6-3, Florida is the top-ranked three-loss team in the country. There are two two-loss teams that find themselves behind the Gators. Boston College and Fresno State are the two teams that find themselves with the lowest rankings among all two-loss teams.

Although the Gators are most likely out of contention for a New Year’s Six bowl, Florida can find themselves in a quality bowl game a year after not being bowl eligible. UF welcomes South Carolina to The Swamp on Saturday and plays rival Florida State in two and a half weeks.