Florida Soccer Looking for First Win in Seven Matches

The Florida soccer team is in Lexington for tonight’s match against the Kentucky Wildcats. However, the game could be a big one as the Gators have a chance to get their first win since August.

Winning Woes

In Florida’s last seven games, the best outcome was a 0-0 draw against then-No.2 UCLA. The other six ended in losses. And in those seven matches, the team only connected with the net once. Last week, Lais Araujo scored against Vanderbilt, ending Florida’s scoring drought. The Gators went on to lose 2-1.

Head Coach Becky Burleigh says the team now sees any opponent as an uphill battle.

The last time the Gators won was on August 19th, when they went 4-2 over FAU. Since then, they’ve been outscored 11-1.

Overall, Florida is 2-6-1 and 0-1 in the SEC.

Scouting Kentucky

The Wildcats have home advantage tonight, going 3-2 on their own field. Overall, Kentucky is 4-6. However, despite having two less wins than the Cats, there is a bit of a silver lining for Florida.

Out of Kentucky’s ten matches, only three opponents can be considered competitive. Wisconsin (7-1-1), Louisville (7-1), and Indiana (6-1-2) outscored the Wildcats 9-2. An argument can be made for Missouri, which is currently 4-4-1.

Florida scheduled elite. UCLA, Southern Cal, and FSU either are or have been ranked in the top three at some point this season. Oklahoma State has been able to maintain a ranking and Vanderbilt (8-1) is moving on up.

What’s to Come

Kickoff is set for 7:30. On Sunday, Florida will get another shot at a win when they take on LSU at home.