Home / Feature Sports News / P.K. Yonge Mercy Rules Seven Rivers Christian With Explosive Offense

P.K. Yonge Mercy Rules Seven Rivers Christian With Explosive Offense

Marco Martinez September 22, 2018 Feature Sports News, High School Sports 26 Views

Make it two weeks in a row where the P.K. Yonge Blue Wave football team manages a blowout against a small-rostered team. On their homecoming game, P.K. Yonge won its fourth game of the year by a final score of 78-0. They also scored 11 touchdowns for the second week in a row.

These 11 touchdowns have helped maintain their district 4A Region 2 lead. Although five other teams are also 1-0 in district play, the Blue Wave have scored the most points for overall games and in their only district game of the season.

In overall Class 4A Standings, they’ve improved from ninth to a fifth-place tie alongside Avon Park, Labelle, and University High School.

Complete and Utter Domination

On the very first play of the game, quarterback Carter Kutchko launched a bomb from midfield to Jacobi Byrd to make it a 7-0 lead in 11 seconds of playing time.

The Warriors were successful on their first couple of downs, amounting to a first down and 17 yards until the Blue Wave defense forced a punt. This exact drive was the entire feel for the game. Quick and efficient drives for the Blue Wave either through the air or on the ground.

Another high emphasis was the defensive effort by the Blue Wave, forcing four fumbles, an interception, and a blocked punt.

Here are the scoring summaries.

First Quarter

  • Jacobi Byrd 50-yard TD 11:49
  • Israel Wilcox 8-yard TD 8:23
  • Wilcox 14-yard TD 7:02
  • Kutchko 3-yard TD 3:57
  • Pernell Sylvester 10-yard TD 1:30

Sylvester was involved in key plays, including a huge 15-yard run towards the right that finished with him out of bounds after completely laying out a Warriors player. This play set up the second touchdown of the day for Wilcox, Blue Wave 21-0

Sylvester was also targeted on a screen play; he found the open hole and got himself 36 yards. Kutchko scores right after, 21-0 Blue Wave.

Second Quarter

  • Byrd 70-yard TD 8:44
  • Wilcox 49-yard TD 8:19
  • Ricardo Galindo 30-yard FG  3:29
  • Pernell 40-yard TD 1:14

Logan Akins intercepted quarterback Brock Weed on the 50-yard line. Wilcox later scored with 8:19 left in the half. Kicker Ricardo Galindo redeemed himself after missing two extra points early in the game by scoring a 30-yard field goal.

The Blue Wave scored a total of 57 points int he first half.

Third Quarter

  • Yarnell McCray 30-yard TD 10:20

Only one touchdown was scored in this quarter. The Blue Wave offense lost its momentum after the halftime Homecoming ceremony, but the defense played to their best potential. Grant Dycus gets his first interception of the season but later fumbles it off a hard hit. But, McCray recovers it and scores it on a pick-six-fumble and makes it 63-0.

Fourth Quarter

  • Quintin Williams 15-yard TD 10:30
  • Logan Akins 10-yard TD 3:00

76-0 and head coach Marcus McDonald wanted to go for the school record. It’s been 30 years since the Blue Wave have scored 80 points in a single game. And McDonald wanted that record to be broken. He attempted a two-point conversion and successfully went for it.

Homecoming King Israel Wilcox scored three rushing touchdowns.

 

About Marco Martinez

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Florida Gators Football Preview: Tennessee An Early Cornerstone Game in Mullen’s Tenure

The Florida Gators and the Tennessee Volunteers have many similarities as Week 4 of the …

© 2018 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties