P.K. Yonge Mercy Rules Seven Rivers Christian With Explosive Offense

Make it two weeks in a row where the P.K. Yonge Blue Wave football team manages a blowout against a small-rostered team. On their homecoming game, P.K. Yonge won its fourth game of the year by a final score of 78-0. They also scored 11 touchdowns for the second week in a row.

These 11 touchdowns have helped maintain their district 4A Region 2 lead. Although five other teams are also 1-0 in district play, the Blue Wave have scored the most points for overall games and in their only district game of the season.

In overall Class 4A Standings, they’ve improved from ninth to a fifth-place tie alongside Avon Park, Labelle, and University High School.

Complete and Utter Domination

On the very first play of the game, quarterback Carter Kutchko launched a bomb from midfield to Jacobi Byrd to make it a 7-0 lead in 11 seconds of playing time.

The Warriors were successful on their first couple of downs, amounting to a first down and 17 yards until the Blue Wave defense forced a punt. This exact drive was the entire feel for the game. Quick and efficient drives for the Blue Wave either through the air or on the ground.

Another high emphasis was the defensive effort by the Blue Wave, forcing four fumbles, an interception, and a blocked punt.

Here are the scoring summaries.

First Quarter

Jacobi Byrd 50-yard TD 11:49

Israel Wilcox 8-yard TD 8:23

Wilcox 14-yard TD 7:02

Kutchko 3-yard TD 3:57

Pernell Sylvester 10-yard TD 1:30

Sylvester was involved in key plays, including a huge 15-yard run towards the right that finished with him out of bounds after completely laying out a Warriors player. This play set up the second touchdown of the day for Wilcox, Blue Wave 21-0

Sylvester was also targeted on a screen play; he found the open hole and got himself 36 yards. Kutchko scores right after, 21-0 Blue Wave.

Second Quarter

Byrd 70-yard TD 8:44

Wilcox 49-yard TD 8:19

Ricardo Galindo 30-yard FG 3:29

Pernell 40-yard TD 1:14

Logan Akins intercepted quarterback Brock Weed on the 50-yard line. Wilcox later scored with 8:19 left in the half. Kicker Ricardo Galindo redeemed himself after missing two extra points early in the game by scoring a 30-yard field goal.

The Blue Wave scored a total of 57 points int he first half.

Third Quarter

Yarnell McCray 30-yard TD 10:20

Only one touchdown was scored in this quarter. The Blue Wave offense lost its momentum after the halftime Homecoming ceremony, but the defense played to their best potential. Grant Dycus gets his first interception of the season but later fumbles it off a hard hit. But, McCray recovers it and scores it on a pick-six-fumble and makes it 63-0.

Fourth Quarter

Quintin Williams 15-yard TD 10:30

Logan Akins 10-yard TD 3:00

76-0 and head coach Marcus McDonald wanted to go for the school record. It’s been 30 years since the Blue Wave have scored 80 points in a single game. And McDonald wanted that record to be broken. He attempted a two-point conversion and successfully went for it.

Homecoming King Israel Wilcox scored three rushing touchdowns.