A Tale of Two Halves, Bradford Boys Blast Keystone Heights In Boy’s Basketball

The Bradford Tornadoes boy’s basketball team continued their push toward the 5A District 4 Tournament with a big win at home against their rival Keystone Heights Indians by a score of 70 to 39.

The game had two distinctively different halves, with the first half ending with a score of 27-23 in favor of the home team and in the second the half resembling more of a blowout. Here are some key takeaways from the game.

Fast Break Dominance

It seemed that the quicker the Tornadoes could whirl down the court, the better. The Tornadoes had a nose for getting a big steal or stop and then going down the court for an easy basket.

Shot Selection

Bradford led for well over the majority of the game. Bradford dictated its pace and really never took too many shots that seemed either wildly inaccurate or outside of the flow of the game.

Size Matters

The key point of the game could have been when Keystone’s #33 Eddie Thomas was benched early in the third quarter after picking up his third foul. He was a force in the first half, scoring 10 of Keystone’s 23 points and giving a physical presence that Bradford had a hard time defending. After his benching, Bradford was able to go up by 21 points to close out the third and that deficit was just too much for the Indians to overcome.

Coach’s comments

Bradford coach Brent Roberts explains what he told his team at halftime.

“I had to remind them, we just came off a couple of good wins; I reminded them that Keystone was out here playing if they got the win they probably would not have to play that play-in game against Interlachen. This was a tournament game for them.”

What's Next?



Bradford next takes on another big divisional rival in the Baker County Wildcats at home this Saturday and Keystone travels to Middleburg to take on the Broncos on Tuesday.