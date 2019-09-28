Preview: Undefeated Clemson faces off against North Carolina in Chapel Hill

An undefeated, top ranked Clemson football team (4-0) continues its pursuit of a consecutive national championship Saturday against unranked North Carolina (2-2) in Chapel Hill.

Clemson Dominance

The Tigers have started out their 2019 football season dominating every team they have faced so far. The only ranked team the Tigers have faced is No. 23 Texas A&M. However, the team’s complete steamroll over their opponents cannot be overlooked. The Tigers have defeated every opponent with the exception of Texas A &M by a margin of 35 points or greater.

Despite the electric start to Clemson’s season, head coach Dabo Swinney says that the team must remained focused and “look like an experienced team” heading into this North Carolina match up.

The defending national champions are making a campaign to obtain a consecutive title this season. A face-off against another unranked team should become another moment for Clemson to command the top ranking in the AP poll.

North Carolina Struggles

North Carolina has started out its 2019 season with mixed results. The Tar Heels have managed to start the season with a 2-2 record with every game ending within one score. This means they have been as close to being 4-0 as they were to being 0-4, which is a place the team does not necessarily want to be.

The Tar Heels have shown that they have what it takes to have a more successful season than they had in a 2-9 2018 year. True freshman quarterback Sam Howell has brought what Dabo Swinney calls “Baker Mayfield-esque” play to the North Carolina offense. Perhaps this is what the team needs to move up in the rankings.

Carolina Battle

The battle between the two Carolina teams will be a chance for both teams to prove something. Sure, Clemson is predicted to have dominating performance against another unranked team. If they are still able to play at “National Champions” level is what spectators will be watching for. As for North Carolina, this is a chance to prove that they have the skills to avoid a predicted blow-out from the top ranked team in the country.