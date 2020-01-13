Clemson look for Back-to-Back Championships

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers look to win back-to-back championships. Clemson looks to win its third championship in the last four years. The Tigers head to New Orleans to face quarterback Joe Burrow and the undefeated LSU Tigers. This will be the first time since the College Football Playoff began that a No. 1 or No. 3 team will win the championship. Also ending the regular season undefeated, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney dreams big as always.

Trevor Lawrence continues his college career with two undefeated regular seasons. Throughout both seasons, Lawrence has thrown for 66 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. This season, Lawrence threw 36 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Also, in the last nine games, Lawrence has thrown 22 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Lawrence looks to keep this form up for the championship game after they came back from a 16-point deficit in the Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State.

Battle of the Defenses

The Tigers defense brought toughness in the second half against Ohio State, including a game winning interception with 43 seconds left. This defense has only allowed 11.6 points per game throughout the season. On the other hand, LSU’s offense scores an average of 48.9 points per game.

With LSU and their defense, they only allow 21.6 points a game. However, Clemson score 45.3 points a game.

What’s at Stake

With this game, Clemson could possibly win back-to-back titles for the first time since Alabama did so in 2011 and 2012. Clemson could be the first team to win 30 games in a row in two seasons.

With the possibility of becoming back-to-back champions, Clemson and its fan base do not have any reason to be nervous. After this season, Clemson still has an extra year of Trevor Lawrence to go for another championship next year.

Where to listen

