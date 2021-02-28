Home / Baseball / Gator Baseball Swings Past Samford

Gator Baseball Swings Past Samford

Ellory Fuqua February 28, 2021 Baseball, College Baseball, Gators Baseball 9 Views

As the sun was setting behind the Florida Ballpark, the Gators were just heating up. A five run sixth inning and a whopping eight run seventh inning carried the Florida Gators to a 18-2 win over the Samford Bulldogs. Saturday’s win secured the series for the Gators as their record improves to 5-2.

Heating Up

Gator leadoff hitter and right-fielder Jacob Young started off strong for the Orange and Blue with a leadoff double. With this hit, Young extended his hitting streak to 25 games over a span of 638 days.  Later, a ground out from designated hitter Nathan Hickey sent Young home to score the game’s first run.   First basemen Jordan Butler followed up with a single to score centerfielder Jud Fabian who reached on a fielders choice; Butler has hit safely in every Gator game this season.  Florida would score again on a single from freshman catcher Mac Guscette to score butler.

Meanwhile, defensively for the Gators Jack Leftwich put together a strong outing in his second start of the season on the mound. The right-hander pitched 5.2 innings, recorded six strikeouts and only allowed two runs while earning his first win of the season. Both runs came off solo home-runs for the Bulldogs; catcher Kaden Dreier launched one over the wall in the top of the fifth to pull Samford within two runs. First baseman Sonny DiChiara followed suit in the top of the sixth to bring the score to 4-2. Soon after, Leftwich’s day was done as Christian Scott came on in relief.

Gator coach Kevin O’Sullivan is anxious to see Leftwich continue to progress this season. ” I’m really anxious to see him get back to where he was in the preseason,” he said. “His stuff was really electric.”

Can’t Stop the Fire

The bottom of the sixth brought trouble to the Samford pitching staff as the Gators found their rhythm. Jordan Carrion singled to score Guscette and after walks later to Young and Jud

Fabian, Nathan Hickey hit a grand slam homer to break open the game.

” I wasn’t very happy when they walked Jud in front of me,” Hickey said. “Jud is a really good hitter, he has been on a tear lately, but I felt like they were gunning for me.”

Hickey, who hit the first ever home run out of Florida Ballpark, put the Gators up by a score of 9-2 at that point.

” Right when it came off the bat, I didn’t think I had it,” he said. “They were pitching backwards to what you are normally looking for. He threw me up a fastball and I hit it on the barrel.”

A clean frame from Christian Scott in the top of the seventh sent the Gators back to the plate with scorching bats and plenty of patience. Samford allowed six walks in the bottom of the seventh along and the Gators cashed in, scoring eight runs in the inning.  Florida added on one more run in the bottom of the eighth inning on a single from Kris Armstrong, his second of the evening, to score Kendrick Calilao to bring the final score to 18-2.

Fan the Flame

Overall, O’Sullivan was pleased with his team’s performance.

” I thought we played really well.” he said. We started four freshman in the six, seven, eight and nine hole and they all did really well. Three of the four got hits tonight and Colby Halter got a couple walks.”

In particular, second-baseman Jordan Carrion has continued to wow the staff, earning the closing role in the ninth inning. ” We threw Jordan out there in the ninth to see if we can add some depth as we move along,” O’ Sullivan said. Carrion got the job done while also adding two RBI and hits at the plate and a solid defensive effort in the infield.

Next up, Florida will send left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco to the mound for Sunday’s start. ” I’m really anxious to get Hunter Barco out there, he has worked really hard this week,” O’Sullivan said.

The Gators and Bulldogs will wrap up the series on Sunday with first pitch coming at 1 p.m.

About Ellory Fuqua

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Senior Night Draw for Florida Soccer Against USF

Saturday is for the seniors. The Florida Gator soccer team (3-7-2) celebrated Senior Night against …

© 2021 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties