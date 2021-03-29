South Carolina Only SEC Team to Advance to Elite 8 in Women’s NCAA Tournament

As the Madness of March intensifies, the Elite Eight is set for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. One of the eight teams competing for a spot in the Final Four is the University of South Carolina. The Gamecocks are the only SEC team to make it this far in the NCAA tournament.

The Gamecocks have reached at least the regional finals of the past three of four NCAA women’s tournaments. South Carolina won the national championship in 2017.

Gamecocks moving’ on to the Elite 8️⃣ pic.twitter.com/8lzHaK1XRO — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) March 29, 2021

South Carolina Dominated Georgia Tech in Sweet 16

Prior to reaching the Elite Eight, the Gamecocks faced Georgia Tech in the Sweet 16 Round of the NCAA women’s tournament.

On Sunday, the top-seeded Gamecocks defeated the fifth-seeded Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by the score of 76-65.

Sophomore guard, Zia Cooke, led the Gamecocks in points against the Yellow Jackets. Cooke scored scored 17 points, hitting five of six three-point attempts.

Looking Ahead to Elite Eight

The South Carolina Gamecocks will face the sixth-seeded Texas Longhorns in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA women’s tournament at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the Texas Longhorns upset the University of Maryland Terrapins by the score of 64-61 in order to reach the Elite Eight.

This will be the fifth Elite Eight visit for the Gamecocks in program history, and the fourth visit under coach Dawn Staley.