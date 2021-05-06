FEATURE: A Glance at Noah Hayse’s Experience Committing to UCF as a Freshman

Elise Fore May 6, 2021 Baseball, Buchholz High School, Feature Sports News, Gainesville, High School Sports, UCF 46 Views

The Buchholz Baseball team has seen a lot of success this year. With a 16-5-1 record, the Bobcats find themselves as the No. 2 seed entering the District tournament. Head Coach Ron Brooks, in his 11th year with Buchholz, is very proud of his team’s success thus far, especially amid a COVID-ridden school year.

Freshman Noah Hayse has been a huge factor in the Bobcats’ success this season. In just his first year with the program, Hayse has had a tremendous impact on the Buchholz team. Hayse is a University of Central Florida baseball commit, with plans to begin his career at UCF in 2024. 

An Early Start

Hayse began playing baseball at just four years old. He credits his father for being the biggest influence on his baseball career, stating “[my father] was the one that always took me to the fields and I’ve played catch with since I was four years old.”

Hayse has always had a strong passion for baseball, and he started catching when he was only eight years old.

Hayse played with the Gatorball Baseball Academy, where he also attributes a lot of his success to Stephen Barton, a Florida Gator Baseball alumni. 

“[Being committed as a freshman] has probably taken off pressure rather than created more. Prior to committing I was playing to earn college attention, and now, I can just go out and play,” said Hayse. 

The coaching staff at UCF is what made the decision easy for Hayse. He believes that coaches Greg Lovelady and Ted Tom will be great teachers and people that could really help develop him as a player and a person.

Facing Challenges

Going into his freshman year of high school, Hayse was unsure of how the Covid-19 pandemic would affect the baseball season. 

Luckily, the team did not have to cancel any games. “I went into quarantine in the fall when a classmate got sick, but since then I have moved to online school. There are certain precautions, but we have gotten lucky in terms of games and practices,” said Hayse. 

Strong Coaching

Coach Ron Brooks, the coach for the Buchholz High School baseball team and World History teacher, has been coaching baseball for 17 years and 11 years of those years have been at Buchholz. 

“I have known Noah for about a year when he came to Buchholz,” said Coach Brooks, “His maturity as a freshman is very unique. His ability to handle the ups and downs of a high school team is very impressive. Especially for a catcher, a position that has so many eyes on it and has action on every pitch, he has a lot of maturity and a very advanced skill set.”

With the pandemic, Coach Brooks has had to find a way to be flexible at all times and has learned not to take anything for granted. 

“Nothing is given so it is important to view every game as important,” said Coach Brooks. 

Heading into the playoffs, Coach Brooks hoped that the team could play each game like it is a regular game without losing focus. He knows that it is important to not play differently but to throw strikes and make routine plays.

The Playoffs

The Buchholz baseball team won their first playoff game against Lincoln High School with a final score of 4-2. The team’s season ended against Chiles High School on April 30. 

About Elise Fore

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Gators Baseball Defeats Stetson 9-6 in Midweek Matchup

After a weekend series victory over No. 2 Vanderbilt, Florida Gators baseball welcomed the Stetson …

© 2021 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties