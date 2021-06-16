FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo South Florida head coach Charlie Strong looks onto the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Temple in Tampa, Fla. South Florida has fired Strong as coach after three seasons. Athletic director Michael Kelly announced the move Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 two days after the Bulls concluded a 4-8 season with a 34-7 loss at UCF. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, file)

Former Gator Coach Charlie Strong Adjusts to the NFL

Sara Dastgerdi June 16, 2021 College Football, Football, Former Gators, NFL 84 Views

Former Florida assistant coach Charlie Strong joined Urban Meyer’s coaching staff with the Jacksonville Jaguars in January.

As OTAs and mini camp continue, Strong looks to adjust to the NFL.

Road to the NFL

Strong has been coaching for 37 years.

He kicked off his career with the Florida Gators as a coaching graduate assistant in 1983. In 1991-93, he was Florida’s coaching defensive end. Strong then became an assistant head coach in 1994 under the head ball coach Steve Spurrier.

However, his first head coach position was with South Illinois in 1986.

In 1999, he served as the defensive coordinator to the South Carolina Gamecocks. He then returned to the Gators as a defensive coordinator in 2003. Strong served as interim head coach after the firing of head coach Ron Zook in 2004. He served as interim head coach until coach Urban Meyer took over. In 2009, Strong earned a nomination for the Broyles Award, which is given to the nation’s top assistant coach.

In 2010, he became the head coach to the University of Louisville. He led them to victory in the 2013 Sugar Bowl against his former team Florida.

Strong took over as the head coach at the University of Texas in 2014. After being reviled of his duties at UT, Strong then got an opportunity to lead the University of South Florida but left the team in 2019. Furthermore, his most recent position was with Alabama as their defensive analyst.

Despite his lack of NFL experience, he has a strong coaching foundation with a variety of collegiate programs. Additionally, Strong has experience working with Meyer.

Reuniting with Urban Meyer

Strong will reunite with Meyer in Jacksonville for both of their first NFL coaching positions.

“This is our third stop together,” Meyer said. “We were at Notre Dame under Lou Holz and he was the first hire I made at Florida. That’s how much respect I have for him. The football acumen is incredible, but it’s much more than that. He’s a people person. This whole organization is going to be about the player. I didn’t say ‘soft on the player,’ but giving the player the very best that’s available to them. That means we’re going to push that player to the edge and we want to surround him with the best sports performance team, the best coaching staff, the best trainers, the best weight coaches. Coach Strong has that same vision. We share the same vision.”

Strong discusses Urban Meyer and his transition into the league.

Quote courtesy of 247 Sports, sound courtesy ABC Newscall 

About Sara Dastgerdi

Sara Dastgerdi is a current student at the University of Florida.

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

MLB Cracking Down on Foreign Substances

As pitchers have come to learn how to improve their grip and spin rates, its …

© 2021 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties