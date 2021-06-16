Former Gator Coach Charlie Strong Adjusts to the NFL

Former Florida assistant coach Charlie Strong joined Urban Meyer’s coaching staff with the Jacksonville Jaguars in January.

Sources: Charlie Strong is finalizing a deal to become Urban Meyer’s assistant head coach in Jacksonville. He’ll also coach a position, likely linebackers. Stadium first reported. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 16, 2021

As OTAs and mini camp continue, Strong looks to adjust to the NFL.

Road to the NFL

Strong has been coaching for 37 years.

He kicked off his career with the Florida Gators as a coaching graduate assistant in 1983. In 1991-93, he was Florida’s coaching defensive end. Strong then became an assistant head coach in 1994 under the head ball coach Steve Spurrier.

However, his first head coach position was with South Illinois in 1986.

In 1999, he served as the defensive coordinator to the South Carolina Gamecocks. He then returned to the Gators as a defensive coordinator in 2003. Strong served as interim head coach after the firing of head coach Ron Zook in 2004. He served as interim head coach until coach Urban Meyer took over. In 2009, Strong earned a nomination for the Broyles Award, which is given to the nation’s top assistant coach.

In 2010, he became the head coach to the University of Louisville. He led them to victory in the 2013 Sugar Bowl against his former team Florida.

Strong took over as the head coach at the University of Texas in 2014. After being reviled of his duties at UT, Strong then got an opportunity to lead the University of South Florida but left the team in 2019. Furthermore, his most recent position was with Alabama as their defensive analyst.

Despite his lack of NFL experience, he has a strong coaching foundation with a variety of collegiate programs. Additionally, Strong has experience working with Meyer.

Reuniting with Urban Meyer

Strong will reunite with Meyer in Jacksonville for both of their first NFL coaching positions.

“This is our third stop together,” Meyer said. “We were at Notre Dame under Lou Holz and he was the first hire I made at Florida. That’s how much respect I have for him. The football acumen is incredible, but it’s much more than that. He’s a people person. This whole organization is going to be about the player. I didn’t say ‘soft on the player,’ but giving the player the very best that’s available to them. That means we’re going to push that player to the edge and we want to surround him with the best sports performance team, the best coaching staff, the best trainers, the best weight coaches. Coach Strong has that same vision. We share the same vision.”

Strong discusses Urban Meyer and his transition into the league.

Quote courtesy of 247 Sports, sound courtesy ABC Newscall