Pat Dooley’s Back Nine (May 8th)

The Back Nine comes at you and it is officially The Bob Week, so understand if I am short with you. I still love you (just trying to get the apologies out of the way early):

10. The Bob Dooley Invitational is Saturday and I encourage people to come out and get involved in the silent auction. It’s our best ever and some of the resort trips are insane. So are the more than 30 helmets sent to us as a way to honor Mike Leach. The ACC edged out the SEC for helmets sent although we did not get one from Miami or FSU. Was it something I said or are they spending all of their money on NIL deals? Could be either one.

11. At any rate, I will be a much happier person when this is over. I appreciate this city so much. Special thanks to my family, brothers and a sister who went the extra mile this year to honor Dad. And to my wife for putting up with me while also dealing with a new kitchen.

12. Let’s get to sports starting with Gator baseball. Clearly this will be a weekend that will keep Kevon O’Sullivan awake at nights leading up to the series with Vanderbilt because Florida had a chance to make the series that much better. Instead, the Gators lose two of three, one by getting run-ruled and the other on a balk-off. Florida’s inability to throw strikes consistently and hot too many batters make me leery about the postseason.

13. But Florida does have a new home run king and his name is Jac Caglianone. He probably won’t get near the SEC record of 40, but there are three more games, plus the SEC Tournament, plus a postseason that could be as many as 12 more games. So, you’re saying there is a chance.

14. It’s ironic, I think, that Florida finished under .500 in conference play for the first time ever under Tim Walton on a day when Elizabeth Hightower allowed only one run. The day before she melted down trying to get a save in Game 2. That was the hard one. Next up is Kentucky again at the SEC Tournament in Fayetteville and then likely a road trip for regionals for the first time under Walton. Weird year.

15. Let us give a special shout out to the lacrosse team which won the AAC title again and will host a regional at Dizney starting Friday. The Gators drew the sixth overall seed and Mandee O’Leary just keeps winning.

16. I watched the Derby, but man, was there a cloud over that race. I don’t think all of the horses who died slowed the party down, but it feels like it should have.

17. Not being a guy who gets the newspaper anymore (do they even run the standings?) I usually don’t pay any attention until about this point in the season. So, let me get this straight – the Yankees are over .500 and 10 games out? And the Braves can’t win at home but are leading the division by seven games? Buckle up.

18. I’m putting together a playlist that I will have with me in my cart Saturday, and these will definitely be on it:

* The cover of “Dear Prudence” by Siouxsie and the Banshees.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M6rrTROoZIw

* “Paper Bag” by Fiona Apple.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BK30r_SIZ-g

* And one of my favorite songs ever, “Somebody To Love” by Queen.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kijpcUv-b8M