Home / Feature Sports News / No. 11 Gator Volleyball Beats FSU in Sunshine Showdown
PHOTO CREDIT: Kelly Chase

No. 11 Gator Volleyball Beats FSU in Sunshine Showdown

Jake Hitt September 13, 2018 Feature Sports News, Gator Volleyball 19 Views

The Florida Gator volleyball team finished off its four-game road stint with a win Wednesday night.

The 11th ranked Gators topped in-state rival Florida State 3-1 in the annual Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown in Tallahassee.

 How It Went Down

PHOTO CREDIT: Tim Casey

Florida grabbed an early lead in the first set 7-1 thanks to a pair of kills and a block by senior middle blocker Taelor Kellum.

FSU closed it to 17-15, but a combination of Gator hitting and Seminole errors ended the first set.

Junior middle blocker Rachael Kramer recorded three of her nine kills on the night during the first set.

Set 2 saw a start similar to its predecessor. The Gators jumped out 8-2 off Paige Hammons’s three kills over that stretch.

The Seminoles once again made it close at 24-22, but a kill by Kellum put the Gators up 2-0 in the match.

Florida would drop the third set as they came off hitting .258 as a team in second set to hitting just .069 in the third while recording only eight kills.

The two teams would trade points to start Set 4, but Florida pulled out to a 15-9 advantage. Strong hitting in the fourth set (.290) helped seal the deal for the Gators.

Credit to the Game Plan

“I think the key stat is that Florida State, who is averaging a hitting efficiency well over .300 on the year, only hit .162,” Gator coach Mary Wise said. “How does that happen? That’s game-planning.”

Wise gave credit to associate head coaches Dave Boos and Shannon Wells going over game tape to find the right strategy.

She said the Gators spent two days working on serving in order to limit the hitting efficiency of the Seminoles.

Rachael Kramer also mentioned the amount of game-planning and scouting that went into this match.

“We spent a lot of time this week as a team really trying figure in their offense what they do so well (so) that we can stop them,” she said.

Kramer said the team will definitely grow from playing a team like Florida State in an environment like Tully Gymnasium.

Wise saw some room for improvement following the win.

“Kills didn’t come easy. They still don’t come easy,” she said. “I think there’s a whole lot left.”

Standout Performances

Rachael Kramer set a season-high in blocks with seven, along with nine kills and finishing the match hitting at a .385 clip.

Freshman outside hitter Thayer Hall finished with double digit kills (12) again and posted three blocks. She has recorded double-digit kills in all but one match this season.

“I think before Thayer’s done she’s going to be one of our best left-side blockers we’ve ever had,” Wise said.

Holly Carlton filled up the stat sheet as well with nine kills, five blocks and two assists.

What’s Next

Florida returns home for the Honda of Gainesville Gator Invitational before opening up conference play.

They will face Jacksonville on Friday at 12 p.m. and FIU later that night at 7 p.m. They will wrap up on Saturday at 2 p.m. against Army.

About Jake Hitt

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

CFB Preview: Alabama Faces Road Test against Ole Miss

A pair of SEC West foes are ready for a duel in Dixie Saturday night. …

© 2018 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties