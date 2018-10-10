Home / Baseball / After an ALDS Loss, Where Do the Yankees Go From Here?
New York Yankees starter Luis Severino pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

After an ALDS Loss, Where Do the Yankees Go From Here?

Chris Cantrell October 10, 2018 Baseball, MLB, MLB Playoffs 36 Views

The New York Yankees fell short 4-3 in Game 4 of the ALDS against the Boston Red Sox. Despite a late ninth-inning rally, the Yankees were officially eliminated from the playoffs last night. After a 100-win season, the 27-time World Series champions will have decisions to make this offseason.

Potential Free Agents

Key players’ contracts are coming to a close in 2018. Veteran pitchers CC Sabathia and David Robertson are pending free agents for this upcoming offseason. Sabathia is the team’s longest-tenured pitcher and serves as a leader for the squad. However, the 38-year-old pitcher doesn’t exactly have the same All-Star caliber play anymore. Robertson has made a bigger impact on the team’s success in 2018 and can still reach his full potential in the coming years. The Yankees have a decision to make for the two key pending free agent pitchers. Will the Yankees part ways with Sabathia or Robertson? Luis Severino and Masahiro Takana look to continue leading the bullpen next year, and it will be interesting to see if Sabathia or Robertson return.

“It is what is, hopefully, I get a chance to pitch next year somewhere, hopefully here,” Sabathia said. “I love it here, it’s a young team that has a lot of talent and I would love to be a part of seeing this thing though because it’s gonna go through.”

Gardner’s Team Option

Outfielder Brett Gardner has a $12.5 million team option with a $2 million buyout. Gardner consistently produced over the last several years, but 2018 was a down year. Gardner had 45 RBIs and 125 hits to go long with a batting average of .236. The batting average of .236 is the worst for Gardner since his first season with the Yankees in 2008, where he hit .228. The lefty outfielder has produced for the Yankees, but will the team go through with his team option or part ways?

If Gardner returns for another year, he will probably join outfielder Clint Frazier in the battle for the starting LF position. Bringing back Gardner could be good for the team if Frazier doesn’t perform well or if he has injury problems. Gardner’s durability and veteran presence can fill in and provide help at any time.

