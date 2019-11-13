Home / Uncategorized / Gators defense ups the energy
Florida celebrates a good defensive play.

Gators defense ups the energy

Hannah Peery November 13, 2019 Uncategorized 25 Views

Just what the doctor ordered

A shutout win over Vanderbilt was exactly what the disheartened Florida football team needed.

Florida practiced angry for a week following the disappointing loss to Georgia in Week 10. As for the Gator defense, it seems like fury was exactly the kind of fuel they needed.

The Gator defense allowed only 96 yards from Vanderbilt, ending in a 56-0 shutout. This marks Florida’s largest margin of victory over an SEC opponent since 2012.

Florida’s Defensive Coordinator Todd Grantham was happy with the energy his guys put forth.

“I mean when you look at some of the screens and space plays they tried to run and you watch them on tape, you saw guys running to the ball. And I think that’s testament of their character, work ethic. We also talk about competitive toughness, I think that played into it,” Grantham said.

The Gators logged six sacks, three forced turnovers and one defensive touchdown. That defensive touchdown by Jonathan Greenard marked the team’s first of the season.

Florida defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga (92), defensive lineman Kyree Campbell (55) and linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) set up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

 

“We went out and we executed and did what we needed to do,” Grantham said.

Diabate coming out party

Three of Florida’s sacks came from the Mohamoud Diabate. With Jeremiah Moon out due to injury, the true freshman earned the first start of his career. He did not disappoint.

People were asking Todd Grantham about the freshman and whether he’d be seen anytime soon even earlier in the season.

“He has the tools to have explosive-type plays, impact kind of plays. I’m just proud of the way the guy’s worked and competed. He’s really stepped in the fire. He executed. He did what he was supposed to do and really helped us dominate a team,” said Grantham.

This game couldn’t have been a more perfect time to make his debut as a starter. The Commodores were not only ranked the worst in the conference in defense and offense, but they were missing their starting quarterback. Diabate saw his opportunity, and he took advantage of it.

