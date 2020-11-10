Home / Feature Sports News / Gators Klatsky Ready to Step Up

Gators Klatsky Ready to Step Up

Harrison Smajovits November 10, 2020 Feature Sports News, Gators Men's Basketball 12 Views

He did not take the court last season for the Gators. However, that does not mean he is not ready to make an impact.

Gators guard Alex Klatsky has been working hard to earn his way onto the court this season for Gator men’s basketball. He’s been working out and getting himself ready to fit the new style of play the Gators will roll out, come Nov. 25.

Klatsky said he feels he has really developed and used the time in quarantine properly to prepare for this season.

Klatsky said the hard work shows by the higher numbers in the weight room, and he feels “a lot stronger.” When asked about competing for a spot, Klatsky said he is putting himself in the best position to help the team. When the time comes and his name is called, he said he will be ready.

Preparing for the New Mentality

Entering the season, the Gators possess a new mentality. Klatsky described the group as focused and they sticking together to focus on their: winning a national championship.

The new season also brings a new style of play for the Gators. It is going to be a lot faster. Klatsky said there’s a lot of guys on the team that fit that style of play, they have stressed it in practice and he is excited to see it all unfold at the end of November.

Upcoming Start to Season

The Gators will start their season up in Connecticut for the Basketball Hall of Fame Bubbleville. This series will feature two games. First, they will open their season against the Maine Black Bears on Nov. 25, followed by a game against the Virginia Cavaliers on Nov. 27.

After that, the Gators travel to Norman, Oklahoma to play the Sooners before playing their first game at home against Stetson on Dec. 6.

 

About Harrison Smajovits

Harrison is a sports coordinator at ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF. He served as a beat writer for Florida Gators football in 2019 and contributes to WRUF's Trending Now segments. Harrison has been a content writer for WRUF since January 2019.

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Cora Back in Boston, Detroit Hires Hinch

Alex Cora is back in Boston. The Red Sox rehired their former manager on Friday. …

© 2020 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties