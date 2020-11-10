Gators Klatsky Ready to Step Up

He did not take the court last season for the Gators. However, that does not mean he is not ready to make an impact.

Gators guard Alex Klatsky has been working hard to earn his way onto the court this season for Gator men’s basketball. He’s been working out and getting himself ready to fit the new style of play the Gators will roll out, come Nov. 25.

Klatsky said he feels he has really developed and used the time in quarantine properly to prepare for this season.

Klatsky said the hard work shows by the higher numbers in the weight room, and he feels “a lot stronger.” When asked about competing for a spot, Klatsky said he is putting himself in the best position to help the team. When the time comes and his name is called, he said he will be ready.

Preparing for the New Mentality

Entering the season, the Gators possess a new mentality. Klatsky described the group as focused and they sticking together to focus on their: winning a national championship.

The new season also brings a new style of play for the Gators. It is going to be a lot faster. Klatsky said there’s a lot of guys on the team that fit that style of play, they have stressed it in practice and he is excited to see it all unfold at the end of November.

Upcoming Start to Season

The Gators will start their season up in Connecticut for the Basketball Hall of Fame Bubbleville. This series will feature two games. First, they will open their season against the Maine Black Bears on Nov. 25, followed by a game against the Virginia Cavaliers on Nov. 27.

After that, the Gators travel to Norman, Oklahoma to play the Sooners before playing their first game at home against Stetson on Dec. 6.