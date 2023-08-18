Pat Dooley’s High Five (August 18th)

Share Facebook

Now that we are so close to Game Day we can hear it, it’s time to start winding down the High Five for a bit.

This is the penultimate one and next week the plan is to give you my five best picks against the spread for the season.

After that, it’s time to Grade the Gators against Utah the following Thursday and do it for a lot of Saturdays in a row.

I’m only telling you this so that I remind myself about how crazy it is about to get. Nothing like it.

Today, this High Five brings you the five biggest games for Florida and where the spreads stand after a long and hot summer:

1. Florida (+7) at Utah

I would not be surprised to see this line fluctuate if the quarterback situation is still up in the air on the week of the game.

2. Tennessee at Florida (+7.5)

Game three of the year, like it used to be in the good old days. Those are a lot of points to be giving these Gators in the Swamp.

3. Florida (+16.5) at LSU

And those are a whole lot of points to be giving a team any time. LSU is going to be really good, but I will know a lot more after opening weekend about both teams.

4. Florida (+21.5) vs. Georgia

Yikes, that’s a spread that must make Steve Spurrier and Urban Meyer wince (combined 16-2 vs. Georgia. Very tempting bet heading into the season.

5. FSU at Florida (+9)

Shut your mouth. Look, the spreads are set (in this case by DraftKings) to make both sides bet. The national perception is that Florida will not be very good. That’s why the Gators are a combined 61.5-point underdogs on their five biggest games. The good news is that number has come down since the summer started.